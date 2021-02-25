Grand re-opening for Feldwick Gates this Saturday - Council

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 10:38

Everyone’s invited to the grand re-opening of Feldwick Gates at the entrance to Queens Park, Invercargill this Saturday.

Invercargill City Council Group Manager Leisure and Recreation Steve Gibling said both elected members and Council staff were delighted to be able to welcome visitors and residents alike to the celebrations, after the gates were closed for urgent works in October 2020.

"We needed to close the gates while old macrocarpa trees, which had become dangerous, were removed. We took the opportunity to also rejuvenate the area around the gates, creating a new space for the community to gather and socialise while highlighting the beautiful gates themselves," Mr Gibling said.

The upgrades to the area include new planted gardens with specialised lighting, seating, and paving.

From 10am on Saturday, 27 February, a formal opening and ribbon cutting will be followed by

activities, games, food trucks, and entertainment at the revitalised space.

Activities on the day will include a jungle gym, face painting, active play equipment, giant bubbles, and traditional MÄori games.

Mr Gibling said the free event was the perfect way to celebrate the reveal of a fabulous new community asset.

"We hope everyone will enjoy the space as much as our staff and contractors have enjoyed working on it."

What: Feldwick Gates grand re-opening Where: Feldwick Gates, the Gala Street entrance to Queens Park When: Saturday, 27 February, 10am-2pm Details: Ribbon cutting followed by family fun with activities and food trucks on offer. Cost: Free to attend.