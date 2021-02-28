Alert level change impacts on Christchurch events

Sunday, 28 February, 2021 - 08:38

The change in COVID-19 alert levels has impacted on plans for Åtautahi Together and other major events in the city today.

"Because our region is now under Level 2 restrictions, which limit the size of gatherings, events that were planned today are having to be either postponed or scaled back,’’ says Mary Richardson, who leads Christchurch City Council’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

"Åtautahi Christchurch, the concert this afternoon to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, will go ahead but as an online event only. Bic Runga will be performing her specially written song, No One Walks This Night Alone, with special guest Hayley Westenra. You can watch the concert on our livestream from 2pm.

Please don’t come to the Botanic Gardens for it - the area where the concert was going to be will be cordoned off and we won’t be allowing people in,’’ Ms Richardson says.

The Christchurch Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, which was due to go ahead this morning in Jellie Park, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 alert level change. Organisers of the event are contacting registered participants.

The Hagley Park Polo and the Farewell to the Godwits have also been cancelled.

The Christchurch Motorway Half Marathon and the Cycling New Zealand Mountain Bike Championships are proceeding today, but under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

"I strongly advise people who were planning on attending events around the city today to check in with event organisers to see if it is still on,’’ Ms Richardson says.

All Christchurch City Council's public facilities will remain open under COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

However, anyone visiting a Council facility will need to sign in, either manually or through using the NZ COVID-19 tracer app, and visitor numbers will be managed to ensure physical distancing.

"All essential services will continue to be provided as normal under Alert Level 2. Our public facilities will also remain open, but we will have to manage numbers through the door to ensure physical distancing and the ability to contact trace,’’ Ms Richardson says.

"If you are planning on visiting one of our facilities over the next couple of days please be aware that some of our facilities may be operating slightly differently than normal.

"To help keep everyone safe, please stay at home if you or anyone in your house, is unwell.’’