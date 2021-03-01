Celebrate Children's Day in Napier

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 08:58

Roller sports, water play and a scavenger hunt are among the special activities on offer at Napier City Council’s facilities this Children’s Day, Sunday 7 March.

Every year the facilities do something special to mark Children’s Day, on the first Sunday of March, every year.

Bay Skate, the National Aquarium of New Zealand, Par2 MiniGolf, Taradale Library and the Napier Aquatic Centre have special offers this year. They are:

- Bay Skate - one child free entry with adult

- National Aquarium - two children entry for the price of one (children aged between 4-17 years)

- Par2 MiniGolf - one child free entry with adult

- Taradale Library - story time, 10.30am, scavenger hunt begins, finishes 3pm

- Napier Aquatic Centre - one child free entry with adult.

Many other countries recognise Children’s Day and it has been held in New Zealand since 2000. It is an opportunity for families and communities to support and nurture children, with communities and organisations nationwide hosting activities and events designed to bring families together and show how important children are in our community.

"Children’s Day is a wonderful opportunity for families to spend time together. We offer low cost or free activities at our Council facilities to help encourage this. I believe it’s a worthy initiative especially in light of the hard year many families have had with the pandemic and Napier flood," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.