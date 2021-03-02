Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards 2021 call for nominations

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 17:02

Do you want to see an outstanding Deaf or disabled artist recognised? How about an inclusive project or programme celebrating community arts? Or a leader providing access to the arts for people in New Zealand? Nominations to this year’s Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards, presented annually by Arts Access Aotearoa, close on Friday 26 March 2021.

Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards celebrate the contribution of individuals, groups and organisations in providing access to and inclusion in the arts. They also acknowledge the achievements and contribution of a New Zealand-based artist or writer with a physical, sensory or intellectual impairment, or lived experience of mental distress.

Richard Benge, Executive Director, Arts Access Aotearoa, says Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards play an important role in profiling excellence and leadership in the arts and disability sectors. They also highlight leaders in the use of the arts as a tool supporting the rehabilitative process of prisoners and their reintegration back into society on release.

"This year, we’ve simplified the nominations process to be more accessible for people, organisations and projects to be nominated," Richard says. "There’s just one question to answer."

If your nominee is shortlisted, the person making the nomination will be required to provide support material and two support letters to help the judging panels make the final decisions.

"I'm looking forward to receiving your nominations and reading about the many talented artists, and individuals and organisations working to increase their accessibility and inclusion," he says. "Ensuring you nominate your leaders is a vital part of the process."

The six award categories are:

Arts Access Community Arts Award, recognising the outstanding results of a recent collaborative, inclusive arts project, initiative or programme. It will have demonstrated a high standard of artistic outcomes and followed best practice in community participation. It will also have directly engaged a community or communities that experience barriers to participation in the arts. Recipient receives $3000.

Arts Access PAK’nSAVE Artistic Achievement Award, recognising the outstanding achievements and contribution of a New Zealand-based artist, who has a physical, sensory or intellectual impairment, or lived experience of mental distress. Recipient receives $3000.

Arts Access Holdsworth Creative Space Award, recognising the outstanding contribution and impact of a creative space that provides opportunities for people with limited access to make art, across any or all artforms. Recipient receives $3000.

Arts Access Creative New Zealand Arts For All Award, recognising an individual or organisation that is an arts accessibility champion. This includes professional performing arts companies, festivals, literary events, venues, artists, producers, individuals and galleries that best demonstrate an ongoing commitment to increasing their accessibility and including artistic opportunities for Deaf and disabled people. Recipient receives $4000, to be used to continue developing its accessibility.

Arts Access Corrections MÄui Tikitiki a Taranga Award, recognising an individual who works or volunteers for Corrections, demonstrates the qualities of MÄui (innovation, creativity and leadership) and provides arts programmes in a New Zealand prison that reflect cultural inclusion and diversity. These programmes support and encourage pathways into rehabilitation and reintegration.

Arts Access Corrections Whai Tikanga Award, recognising the outstanding contribution of a community group, organisation or individual working in a prison (e.g. Te Tirohanga or Te Mane Wahine) or Community Corrections setting, and using tikanga and the arts to encourage a strong cultural identity and support pro-social living.

Arts Access Aotearoa is the key national organisation in New Zealand working to increase access to the arts for people who experience barriers to participation as artists, performers, audience members, and gallery and museum visitors.

It does this by working in the disability, mental health and Deaf communities. It also works with the professional arts sector to improve their access to Deaf and disabled audiences.

In addition, it advises Ara Poutama Aotearoa Department of Corrections on its arts programmes and activities, and advocates for the arts as a tool to support the rehabilitative process of prisoners and their reintegration back into the community on release.

Each of the six awards has a nomination form. You are able to nominate yourself or others. More information about making a nomination is available on Arts Access Aotearoa’s website.