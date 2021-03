Honouring our true history through toi Maori

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 12:09

What is toi Māori, what does it tell us and how has it evolved over time? Multimedia Journalist, Te Kuru Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi), reflects on his experience at Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary Māōri Art exhibition and the lessons it can teach us all about the history of this land, Aotearoa.

As the largest exhibition in the gallery’s 133-year history, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art features over 300 artworks by 111 Māori artists from across the motu. Showcasing work from the last 70 years, there’s a vast range of artistic styles included in the exhibition, yet the messages portrayed throughout are all aligned.

"I believe, most pieces in the exhibition portray values like standing with the pride of your ancestors, fighting for the land and acknowledging a Māori world view within a world that often doesn’t appreciate Māori perspectives" says journalist, Te Kuru Dewes.

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art brings visibility to contemporary Māori art in a way that honours a Māori lens and belief system. Te Kuru sees the exhibition as an opportunity for Māori and non-Māori alike to understand and reflect on the true history of the land we live in.

"To me, this is the true essence of art, to teach, to honour and to retain our own stories of this land".

Check out Te Kuru’s full experience and reflection on the Toi TÅ« Toi Ora exhibition here: Youtube Facebook Instagram

Exhibition details:

Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art until 9 May 2021

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for all