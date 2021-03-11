Honouring our true history through toi Maori

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 12:09

What is toi MÄori, what does it tell us and how has it evolved over time? Multimedia Journalist, Te Kuru Dewes (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Rangitihi), reflects on his experience at Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄÅri Art exhibition and the lessons it can teach us all about the history of this land, Aotearoa.

As the largest exhibition in the gallery’s 133-year history, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art features over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists from across the motu. Showcasing work from the last 70 years, there’s a vast range of artistic styles included in the exhibition, yet the messages portrayed throughout are all aligned.

"I believe, most pieces in the exhibition portray values like standing with the pride of your ancestors, fighting for the land and acknowledging a MÄori world view within a world that often doesn’t appreciate MÄori perspectives" says journalist, Te Kuru Dewes.

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art brings visibility to contemporary MÄori art in a way that honours a MÄori lens and belief system. Te Kuru sees the exhibition as an opportunity for MÄori and non-MÄori alike to understand and reflect on the true history of the land we live in.

"To me, this is the true essence of art, to teach, to honour and to retain our own stories of this land".

Exhibition details:

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art until 9 May 2021

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for all