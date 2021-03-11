Honouring our true history through toi Maori

|
What is toi MÄori, what does it tell us and how has it evolved over time? Multimedia Journalist, Te Kuru Dewes (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Rangitihi), reflects on his experience at Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄÅri Art exhibition and the lessons it can teach us all about the history of this land, Aotearoa.
As the largest exhibition in the gallery’s 133-year history, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art features over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists from across the motu. Showcasing work from the last 70 years, there’s a vast range of artistic styles included in the exhibition, yet the messages portrayed throughout are all aligned.
"I believe, most pieces in the exhibition portray values like standing with the pride of your ancestors, fighting for the land and acknowledging a MÄori world view within a world that often doesn’t appreciate MÄori perspectives" says journalist, Te Kuru Dewes.
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art brings visibility to contemporary MÄori art in a way that honours a MÄori lens and belief system. Te Kuru sees the exhibition as an opportunity for MÄori and non-MÄori alike to understand and reflect on the true history of the land we live in.
"To me, this is the true essence of art, to teach, to honour and to retain our own stories of this land".
Exhibition details:
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art until 9 May 2021
Where:
Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand
Admission:
FREE for all
