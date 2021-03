Brand new Maori comedy series 'making waves'

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 13:34

Fresh from a sold out Live Show tour in the Manawatu, The Māori Sidesteps are entertaining audiences at home with their premiere TV series Hari with The Māori Sidesteps on Māori TV.

With top Māori talent Cohen Holloway (Find me a Māori Bride, Cousins) Jamie McCaskill (Shortland Street, Takes a Village) Regan Taylor ( Mahana) and Erroll Anderson (Cousins, Ghost in a Shell) these hard case fullas are "An evolution of The Māori Show Band!"

Hari with The Māori Sidesteps premiered on March 3rd at 8pm to high ratings and their videos online are attracting hundreds of thousands of views. With a particular focus on "looking at ourselves" through a Māori lens, The Sidesteps put themselves in the firing line, becoming martyrs for their own messaging and disguising it all in song and humour.

Sparking a bit of controversy online with their skit titled Creeping Confiscation, the messaging and tone hasn’t been missed by viewers. Producer, Brandon Te Moananui said "I had confidence that people would engage with our content but we didn’t know it would have so much appeal. I feel like it’s the right time to say these things."

Wellington television comedy is making a comeback with both Hari with The Māori Sidesteps and Wellington Paranormal. Marie Silberstein, Head of Development and Production at POW Studios said

"With today being Wednesday, we can again watch Wellington shine on the tele." Likened to Billy T James and The Howard Morrison Quartet and a "hory" version of The Modern Māori Quartet, this "Band of Browns" is making waves.

Hari with The Māori Sidesteps | 8pm Rāapa | Māori Television

Watch full episodes here - https://bit.ly/3sljSz9