Brand new Maori comedy series 'making waves'

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 13:34

Fresh from a sold out Live Show tour in the Manawatu, The MÄori Sidesteps are entertaining audiences at home with their premiere TV series Hari with The MÄori Sidesteps on MÄori TV.

With top MÄori talent Cohen Holloway (Find me a MÄori Bride, Cousins) Jamie McCaskill (Shortland Street, Takes a Village) Regan Taylor ( Mahana) and Erroll Anderson (Cousins, Ghost in a Shell) these hard case fullas are "An evolution of The MÄori Show Band!"

Hari with The MÄori Sidesteps premiered on March 3rd at 8pm to high ratings and their videos online are attracting hundreds of thousands of views. With a particular focus on "looking at ourselves" through a MÄori lens, The Sidesteps put themselves in the firing line, becoming martyrs for their own messaging and disguising it all in song and humour.

Sparking a bit of controversy online with their skit titled Creeping Confiscation, the messaging and tone hasn’t been missed by viewers. Producer, Brandon Te Moananui said "I had confidence that people would engage with our content but we didn’t know it would have so much appeal. I feel like it’s the right time to say these things."

Wellington television comedy is making a comeback with both Hari with The MÄori Sidesteps and Wellington Paranormal. Marie Silberstein, Head of Development and Production at POW Studios said

"With today being Wednesday, we can again watch Wellington shine on the tele." Likened to Billy T James and The Howard Morrison Quartet and a "hory" version of The Modern MÄori Quartet, this "Band of Browns" is making waves.

Hari with The MÄori Sidesteps | 8pm RÄapa | MÄori Television

Watch full episodes here - https://bit.ly/3sljSz9