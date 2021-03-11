Albert Square installation celebrates Park and Sea weeks

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 14:41

More colour, sound and light is coming to Hastings city centre this week with the arrival of Octopoda - a dramatic new installation that will spend just over two weeks in Albert Square.

It’s been timed to celebrate two key events in March - Recreation Aotearoa Parks Week and Seaweek - Kaupapa Moana (both running from March 6 to 14).

Hastings District Council city centre activation officer Andrea Taaffe said Parks Week acknowledged that spending time in our parks and open spaces positively influenced our wellbeing, and Seaweek - Kaupapa Moana was New Zealand’s annual national week celebrating and inspiring people to connect with the sea.

"The Octopoda installation provides perfect synergy with its alignment to both celebrations," she said.

Created by Amigo and Amigo, the interactive lighting and design studio that brought us the Trumpet Flowers and and Shrooms, Octopoda is a steampunk percussion octopus.

Featuring eight tentacle drums, each activates a unique display of colour and light animating the Octopoda’s musical mind.

When all eight drums are playing together Octopoda will dazzle audiences with his mechanical movements and rhythmic light display.

Octopoda is said to hold other-worldly appeal for all generations, and its interactive nature is also sure to engage visitors to Albert Square between March 13 and March 28.