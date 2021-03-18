Webb's brings a pop-up auction preview to the capital

Thursday, 18 March, 2021 - 14:34

Webb’s are thrilled to bring a selection of highlights from our auction catalogue to Wellington for local audiences to view. Standout works include Bill Hammond’s Limbo Bay, a 2001 work featuring his iconic bird figures.

"Early this year we were met with the sad news of Bill Hammond’s passing. Hammond is one of the great New Zealand painters, and his work is known and cherished by many; the iconic bird figures he created are the stuff of legends. A number of Hammond’s prints and paintings are presented in this catalogue. Naturally there is sadness at this time, though there is also cause for celebration of a great artist. His legacy will long continue." Charles Ninow.

A suite of works by Central Otago artist Grahame Sydney is on offer. They cover a range of time and subject matter from the much-loved artist. Fats a rural farm shed painting from 1972, Drying Hair, a nude portrait from 1988 and Hawkdun Moon, an Otago landscape painting from 2004.

"It’s lovely to see a suite of works from Grahame Sydney represented in our catalogue. The Central Otago painter is a long-time favourite with collectors, and an enduring force in representational painting. Three of Sydney’s works are on offer, and they demonstrate a range of his career repertoire and chronology. A particularly touching highlight is Hawkdun Moon - an oil painting from 2004 that the artist gifted to his friend, the late great historian Michael King." Charles Ninow

"I gifted this small oil to my friend, the wonderful historian and writer Michael King. I have a picture of him looking at the painting on his study wall. It’s a photograph I value very much, of a wonderful man who left a great legacy for New Zealand culture." Grahame Sydney

Grahame Sydney Hawkdun Moon, 2004. Oil on canvas. Price estimate $60,000 - $80,000

Fiona Pardington, Portrait of a Female Huia, 2004. C-Type photograph. Price estimate $50,000 - $70,000 The auction will feature a range of works from leading photographer Fiona Pardington, MNZM. A particular highlight featured in the pop-up show is Portrait of a Female Huia, a C-Type photograph from 2004. Pardington’s work has been exciting buyers, realising prices that demonstrate a market eager to champion Pardington and her work.

"It’s a pleasure to see the market starting to embrace and value women artists in line with their male peers, and we hope to see this trend continue and accelerate." Charles Ninow

Work by Colin McCahon, the enduring legend of New Zealand art, continues to see excellent support and enthusiasm from collectors. Three works by McCahon are on offer in the auction, and a standout being Landscape Theme and Variations (H), a distinctive work from McCahon’s highly sought after early 1960s landscape works.

"McCahon is an artist of national significance. Webb’s are proud to continue our longstanding record of promoting the artist and his incomparable work." Charles Ninow

Colin McCahon, Landscape Theme and Variations (H), c1963. Oil on Jute. Price estimate $300,000 - $500,000

