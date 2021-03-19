Miranda Easten - Country boy, new release

Friday, 19 March, 2021 - 10:12

View this email in your browser

(Official Music Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8shFiWzAalg ) Media Release - Friday March 19th 2021

MIRANDA EASTEN - COUNTRY BOY

Hailing from Christchurch, New Zealand, Country Singer Songwriter Miranda Easten presents her new single ‘Country Boy’ lifted from her upcoming album ‘Behind Unbroken Strings’. ‘Country Boy’ is an energetic and romantic love song about the excitement of a relationship in its early stages, including falling in love, and learning new things about each other.

‘Country Boy’ follows on from her debut single ‘Cowboy Lullaby’ which peaked at #16 on the Official Top 40 Country Music Chart in Australia in April 2020. Also to her credit Miranda featured on the ‘Voices of Country’ compilation album released by Compass FM and in 2020 she was a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition ‘Unsigned Only’ (ISC).

Miranda Easten has been recording her debut album ‘Behind Unbroken Strings’ at Roundhead Studios in Auckland with world renowned producer Greg Haver (Melanie C, Opshop, Kimbra) along with Auckland based musicians Tom Healy, Cass Basil, Stephen Small and Mark Hughes. Her album is due for release in April 2021. Miranda has also been working with Auckland’s Black Swan Media on videos for the album’s singles. The album and further singles are due for release in the first quarter of 2021, with an international media campaign, along with touring domestically and internationally being planned.

The official music video will also feature on the New Country section of CMT Australia from next week.

Gyrolink: https://gyro.lnk.to/CountryBoy

Website: www.mirandaeasten.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mirandaeasten

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mirandaeasten