Announcing the 2021 E Tu Whanau Rangatahi Film Award winners

Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 12:32

This morning, the latest E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Film Awards were presented at the MÄoriland Film Festival, celebrating the next generation of MÄori storytellers. Featuring the premiere of 15 films made by rangatahi aged 12-24 at MÄoriland Rangatahi-led filmmaking workshops across Aotearoa, including Åtaki, Te TairÄwhiti, Kaitaia and TÄmaki Makaurau. Awards were presented to six young filmmakers for their films: Te Ihorei - E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Filmmaker of the Year For My Brother (dir. Waka Wikaire James) (NgÄti WhÄtua) - Tamaki Makaurau

Pepa "kotikoti", kÅhatÅ« - Best Edit AUT Student (dir. Ngato Zharnaye Livingstone), Think Peace (NgÄtihine, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Manu) - Tamaki Makaurau

Te AhikÄ - Best Performance Turanga Mahutonga in Late (dir. Maddy Southey)

Wai Ora - Best Use of Theme

Home (dir. Witana Harris-Awarau) - Kaitaia

Te Tino Whakaataata - Best Drama

Luckiest Man in the World (dir. Kalim Bennett Simeon) - Åtaki

PakipÅ«meka MÄtua - Best Documentary

Te Aumangea (dir. Ngahuru Smith) - Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, RangitÄne ki Wairarapa - Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Wairarapa

All the E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Films will be shared online for a final People’s Choice Award vote, which can be found here. The winner of People’s Choice will be announced on April 23.

MÄoriland Film Festival director Libby Hakaraia says after six years of filmmaking collaboration with E TÅ« WhÄnau, it’s incredible to see rangatahi responding positively to being empowered through telling their own stories.

"Giving rangatahi the tools they need to tell their own stories and giving them the space to bring their visions to life is an important element of not just the E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Film programme, but what we’re aiming to achieve through MÄoriland overall," says Hakaraia.

"These voices and stories are so important to nurture and develop. We have a collection of filmmakers who have tasted the creative liberation that comes from crafting and telling stories - and we hope to encourage them to continue along this path."

The MÄoriland Film Festival is currently running, and ends with the world premiere of Zoe Hopkin’s debut feature film Run Woman Run on Sunday 28 March followed by the annual MÄoriland Red Carpet with a musical performance from Troy Kingi.

Tickets to both events and more are available from iTicket.