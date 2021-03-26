Announcing the 2021 E Tu Whanau Rangatahi Film Award winners

|
This morning, the latest E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Film Awards were presented at the MÄoriland Film Festival, celebrating the next generation of MÄori storytellers. Featuring the premiere of 15 films made by rangatahi aged 12-24 at MÄoriland Rangatahi-led filmmaking workshops across Aotearoa, including Åtaki, Te TairÄwhiti, Kaitaia and TÄmaki Makaurau. Awards were presented to six young filmmakers for their films: Te Ihorei - E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Filmmaker of the Year For My Brother (dir. Waka Wikaire James) (NgÄti WhÄtua) - Tamaki Makaurau
Pepa "kotikoti", kÅhatÅ« - Best Edit AUT Student (dir. Ngato Zharnaye Livingstone), Think Peace (NgÄtihine, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Manu) - Tamaki Makaurau
Te AhikÄ - Best Performance Turanga Mahutonga in Late (dir. Maddy Southey)
Wai Ora - Best Use of Theme
Home (dir. Witana Harris-Awarau) - Kaitaia
Te Tino Whakaataata - Best Drama
Luckiest Man in the World (dir. Kalim Bennett Simeon) - Åtaki
PakipÅ«meka MÄtua - Best Documentary
Te Aumangea (dir. Ngahuru Smith) - Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, RangitÄne ki Wairarapa - Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Wairarapa
All the E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Films will be shared online for a final People’s Choice Award vote, which can be found here. The winner of People’s Choice will be announced on April 23.
MÄoriland Film Festival director Libby Hakaraia says after six years of filmmaking collaboration with E TÅ« WhÄnau, it’s incredible to see rangatahi responding positively to being empowered through telling their own stories.
"Giving rangatahi the tools they need to tell their own stories and giving them the space to bring their visions to life is an important element of not just the E TÅ« WhÄnau Rangatahi Film programme, but what we’re aiming to achieve through MÄoriland overall," says Hakaraia.
"These voices and stories are so important to nurture and develop. We have a collection of filmmakers who have tasted the creative liberation that comes from crafting and telling stories - and we hope to encourage them to continue along this path."
The MÄoriland Film Festival is currently running, and ends with the world premiere of Zoe Hopkin’s debut feature film Run Woman Run on Sunday 28 March followed by the annual MÄoriland Red Carpet with a musical performance from Troy Kingi.
Tickets to both events and more are available from iTicket.
