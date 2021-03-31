Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 - 08:37

The Art Market has skyrocketed. Just like Property, Stocks, and Collectibles, it’s going berserk.

"Recently the art market has been running incredibly hot. That’s seen some very exciting artworks come out of the woodwork. Webb’s is proud to have bought some extraordinary art to auction this week." Charles Ninow, Head of Art at Webb’s

Webb’s held an auction of first-rate artwork on Monday 29 March.

Total sales exceeded $1.5 million.

Colin McCahon’s Landscape Themes and Variations achieved the top price. It was hammered down at a staggering $312,325.

Please let me know if you are interested to cover this story and we can organise an interview with our Head of Art, Charles Ninow.

Featured Above:

Right, Colin McCahon, Landscape Theme and Variations (H), c1963. Oil on Jute. $312,325 (incl BP)

Left, Grahame Sydney, Hawkdun Moon, 2004. Oil on canvas. $98, 500 (incl BP). Pre-auction estimate $60,000 - $80,000

To view the full catalogue of works for this auction, visit https://auctions.webbs.co.nz/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/334