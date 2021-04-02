Friday, 2 April, 2021 - 10:46

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is the perfect day out for whÄnau and there’s something exciting for everyone. The Rickard whÄnau enjoyed a full day at the exhibition making the most of the family-friendly activities for visitors.

Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art. Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.

Kara Rickard has visited the exhibition with her tamariki more than once and enjoyed all the different activities it offers. Along with the entertaining and interactive aspects, including the immersive ngÄhere (forest, ecosystem) created by artist Charlotte Graham, Kara specifically enjoys that her tamariki get to see and experience many of the stories they’ve grown up with in art form.

"My kids, they know about these kÅrero, they know about our creation narrative, te kore and te pÅ, ka puta ki te ao mÄramatanga taiahoaho, but for them to be able to walk through that and actually feel it gives them a much deeper understanding of what it is."

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is a great way for everyone in the whÄnau to learn more about Aotearoa and te ao MÄori. With so many engaging ways to take in the exhibition, it’s the perfect day out for the entire whanau.

Exhibition details:

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art until 9 May 2021

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for all