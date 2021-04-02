|
[ login or create an account ]
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is the perfect day out for whÄnau and there’s something exciting for everyone. The Rickard whÄnau enjoyed a full day at the exhibition making the most of the family-friendly activities for visitors.
Auckland Art Gallery has brought together 70 years of MÄori creativity and storytelling into one powerful exhibition that is Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art. Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 MÄori artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is open until May 9th and is free to the public.
Kara Rickard has visited the exhibition with her tamariki more than once and enjoyed all the different activities it offers. Along with the entertaining and interactive aspects, including the immersive ngÄhere (forest, ecosystem) created by artist Charlotte Graham, Kara specifically enjoys that her tamariki get to see and experience many of the stories they’ve grown up with in art form.
"My kids, they know about these kÅrero, they know about our creation narrative, te kore and te pÅ, ka puta ki te ao mÄramatanga taiahoaho, but for them to be able to walk through that and actually feel it gives them a much deeper understanding of what it is."
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art is a great way for everyone in the whÄnau to learn more about Aotearoa and te ao MÄori. With so many engaging ways to take in the exhibition, it’s the perfect day out for the entire whanau.
Check out the Rickard’s video diary of the Toi TÅ« Toi Ora exhibition here: Youtube Facebook
Exhibition details:
Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art until 9 May 2021
Where:
Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand
Admission:
FREE for all
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice