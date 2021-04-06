International speaker added to Festival of Colour line up

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 15:55

International news media expert Mel Bunce joins the line-up for Aspiring Conversations at WÄnaka’s Festival of Colour in April.

Newly arrived from London where she is based, Dr Bunce completes MIQ in time to head to WÄnaka and join Dominion Post editor Anna Fifield and commentator David Hall for the ‘Breakfast with Papers’ session on Friday 16 April.

Dr Bunce is a former columnist for the Otago Daily Times and author of The Broken Estate: Journalism and Democracy in a Post-truth world, and is a Reader in Journalism at

City, University of London where she researches and teaches on the international news media. She holds a doctorate from Oxford University for her research on foreign correspondents and crisis reporting in Africa.

"I have been wanting to come home to visit my family for some months and the stars aligned with a MIQ space available, leave from my job at the university and now the opportunity to be part of the Festival of Colour."

At ‘Breakfast with Papers’, the three panellists will discuss the news of the day and the big issues - coffee, pastries and a copy of the day’s Otago Daily Times are included.

The session is one of seven Aspiring Conversations events as part of the Festival of Colour arts festival.

Festival director Philip Tremewan says Dr Bunce is one of four returning New Zealanders who have been through the MIQ process to enable them to appear at the Festival of Colour.

"While we haven’t been able to bring in international acts this year, we are very pleased to have some Kiwis come home to be part of the festival."

WÄnaka’s Festival of Colour arts festival runs from 12-18 April with a special opening event on Sunday 11 April. Find out more at festivalofcolour.co.nz