Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki takes Maori art to the world

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 18:10

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki today releases a multi-sensory and immersive virtual tour of Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art enabling people everywhere to enjoy highlights of the groundbreaking exhibition.

Using panoramic photography, 360-degree video and virtual reality software, the digital tour showcases the heart of one of the most significant exhibitions presented in Auckland Art Gallery’s history.

Gallery Director Kirsten Lacy says the virtual tour offers people around New Zealand and across the world the opportunity to experience the exhibition in digital form.

‘In a time when international tours for major exhibitions are not commonplace, virtual tours enable audiences to continue to experience art from afar. Auckland Art Gallery is leading the way with this experience, which makes Toi TÅ« Toi Ora accessible to anyone with a mobile phone or computer,’ she says.

The opportunities for storytelling and learning provided by Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art are rich, nuanced and diverse, and are the primary catalyst for the virtual tour project.

‘Audiences can discover in ultra-hi-res detail artworks that relate to the MÄori creation narrative. Importantly, the project will keep the core of the physical exhibition alive as an experience long after the artworks have come down from the walls,’ says Lacy.

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora reflects the bicultural nature of Aotearoa with te reo MÄori and English-language content displayed throughout the virtual tour. It reveals to audiences around the world both the wairua (spirit) and the whakaako (teachings) of the MÄori creation story as articulated in the work of contemporary MÄori artists.

The digital experience is also available in simplified Chinese text with Mandarin audio. By offering three language selections, the Gallery hopes the virtual tour will reflect and become accessible to the diverse communities of Tamaki Makaurau.

Options within the virtual experience allow users to select a curator tour with insights to the exhibition or to take a family tour that ensures the whole whÄnau can enjoy the experience, no matter where they are in the world.

Acting as a precursor to a visit to the full exhibition - open at the Gallery until Sunday 9 May - or as a post-visit memento, the virtual tour allows users to visit and re-visit artworks in their own time with the added benefits of audio guides, videos and high-res imagery. Virtual visitors can expect to find well-known, unknown and many more hidden details not normally visible to the naked eye.

The Gallery’s virtual tour collaborators, Post Mag and Break the Fourth, were challenged with optimising the physical exhibition for an online experience. Supported by Keegan Fepulea’i of Post Mag, the in-house project team brought focus to the section of the physical exhibition in which the Toi TÅ« Toi Ora’s curatorial frame - the MÄori creation narrative - unfolds.

‘With the help of an external UX designer, Benek Lisefski, we have created an experience that mimics the feeling you get in the opening exhibition spaces, but with additional layers of insight and interpretation usually only available those walking through the Gallery with a curator,’ says Keegan.

Find the digital tour at virtual.aucklandartgallery.com.

Key Features

Available in three languages: English, te reo MÄori and simplified Chinese with Mandarin audio

- Curator tour with audio guides - Family tour that highlights works for tamariki - Panoramic photography, 360-degree video and virtual reality software.

About the exhibition

In the largest exhibition ever presented by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art offers insights to the development of MÄori art from the 1950s to the present day. The first major exhibition of its kind in nearly 20 years, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora is informed by a MÄori worldview, and includes more than 300 artworks exploring cultural histories, MÄori knowledge, identity and place.

Spanning 70 years with work by 111 artists, Toi TÅ« Toi Ora presents both an aspiration and a challenge to realise a future in which contemporary MÄori art continues to stand tall - toi tÅ« - and healthy - toi ora - while reinforcing the wisdom and ideas that empower MÄori and Indigenous ways of knowing.

Exhibition details

Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary MÄori Art

When:

Saturday 5 December 2020 to Sunday 9 May 2021

10am-5pm daily

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki Cnr Kitchener and Wellesley Streets Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE