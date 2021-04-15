ANZAC 2021 commemorated women and war - Maori Television

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 09:36

The service and sacrifice that women have played in the military is the theme of MÄori Television’s dedicated ANZAC Day coverage on Sunday 25 April 2021.

For the 15th year in a row, New Zealand’s flagship indigenous television broadcaster will launch its all-day schedule of programming live from the dawn parade and ceremomy at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

This year’s theme supports the Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association (RNZRSA) and its annual RSA Poppy Appeal taking place this Friday 16 April 2021. The RSA uses funds raised through New Zealand’s longest running charitiy appeal to support current and former servicemen and women of all ages and all service backgrounds.

In 2021, under the banner ‘Service and Sacrifice’, the appeal focuses on the role that women have played in the military: from those that have served since World War 1 to the women left behind to wait for the safe return of their loved ones since New Zealand troops first served overseas in the Boer War in 1900.

Traditionally, the RSA Poppy Appeal was conducted by veterans who collected donations from members of the public in exchange for poppies in the lead-up to ANZAC Day. In 2021, people can donate through its Givealittle page and receive a virtual poppy and Facebook photo frame to share on social media.

Join MÄori Television to commemorate those who died serving New Zealand as well as honouring returned and current servicemen and women in a day of remembrance for all New Zealanders.