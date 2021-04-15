Niko Walters announces 'Not My Neighbour' remix

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 10:07

New Zealand singer/songwriter Niko Walters has announced a collaboration with rising RnB star Kiana Ledé on the smash single ‘Not My Neighbour’. The bite-sized, RnB/Pop anthem has taken over the airwaves and the charts for the last 3 months, hitting #1 All Airplay, going PLATINUM, and accumulating over four million streams in New Zealand alone, quickly making it a laidback summer anthem!

‘Not My Neighbour’ began getting international attention early in the year, and Kiana Ledé caught wind of the single, jumping at the chance to put her indelible spin on the track, rewriting the 2nd verse and adding some new melodic flourishes that take it to another level.

This new version of ‘Not My Neighbour’ will be released by powerhouse labels Republic Records (The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift) in the US, and Polydor (Florence + The Machine, James Blake, Ellie Goulding) in the UK.

Getting Kiana on the track was a no-brainer for Niko Walters. "Not My Neighbour is an unusual song that doesn't really fit the style of everyone's vocal and feel. Kiana has a super distinct way about her craft - from writing to singing to her overall style and energy. When she called me and played me the ideas for the song straight over the phone, they immediately hit hard and worked with the whole vibe of the song. It's awesome and bizarre to have someone so talented, from a different country and culture, come in and put a fresh spin on something you've made".

On working with Niko Walters from the other side of the world, Kiana delights that "it was joy to work with Niko on this song, I got to really tap into my alter-ego." From the first words you hear coming from Kiana on the single, you can tell she had fun with this one.