Hikoi Marupo at Nga Manu Nature Reserve

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 14:06

Sound, music, movement and nature will come together as NgÄ Manu Nature Reserve in Waikanae hosts HÄ«koi MarupÅ - Walking as One, a multimedia performance.

A tui-crested teller of tales invites the audience to enter the stillness of a native forest at night. Haunting music draws us into a dreamlike world where mysterious birds appear then vanish into the trees around us. A siren songstress calls us, and the ancient manu of times past walk again.

Directed by Sara Brodie, the 55 minute performance will be held at various locations in the reserve, with the audience

moving from one location to the next. "Imagine a magical night journey by torchlight, through ancient forest where the

audience encounters music, story and dance," says Brodie. "The show is specifically designed for people to engage with the environment and the performance."

An accomplished director and choreographer, Brodie brings a wealth of experience to the production. Arts Foundation Laureate in 2015, her work spans multiple disciplines including theatre, dance, opera and multi-media productions. Her works have been performed at most of the major New Zealand festivals and internationally.

Along with Brodie, the event brings together some of Aotearoa’s finest performers.

The velvet voice of AJA Ropata welcomes us with a Mihi Whakatau written by Ben Ngaia. Our ears are filled by music composed by multi-instrumentalist Riki Gooch (Trinity Roots) and taonga pÅ«oro artist Alistair Fraser, whose haunting sounds combine with baroque soprano and vocalist, Pepe Becker.

Suspended from above, celebrated dancer and aerialist Chloe Loftus graces the trees.

Offering his storytelling magic is award winning actor, poet and playwright, Apriana Taylor.

A design team of experts in their craft, Elizabeth Whiting, Allan McShane, and Nils Melchert transform the pathways into a visual delight.

NgÄ Manu manager Matu Booth says the show has been inspired by the natural world of NgÄ Manu. "The forest at night will be a completely new experience for most people but by adding the element of performance it will be transformed into a special treat for our imaginations. We will all be guests of the forest for moments of magic."

This special event at NgÄ Manu has been crafted thoughtfully for all ages and abilities. The paths throughout are wheelchair and buggy accessible. The event can also operate in Level 2 conditions, allowing people to maintain social distancing, yet to walk as one connecting to the natural world.

Dates are 28th April - 2nd May (3rd May rain day). There are 2 performances a night at 6.30pm and 7.45pm of 55 minutes duration through the forest loop track. Visit www.ngamanu.co.nz to book tickets. We advise audience to bring a torch, to dress warmly and wear enclosed shoes.

We are grateful for the support of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai, Kristie Parata, NgÄ Manu Nature Reserve, Food Folk group at Olde Beach Bakery and Longbeach Tavern and Creative New Zealand. Their support and generosity have made our dreams a reality.