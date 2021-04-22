'Embrace the Dawn Chorus', an Urban Art Foundation exhibition

Thursday, 22 April, 2021 - 11:13

To celebrate International Dawn Chorus Day, on May 2nd, the Urban Art Foundation are presenting the 'Embrace the Dawn Chorus' exhibition dedicated to New Zealand’s birdlife.

Predator Free Wellington, who will soon begin their 'second wave' of attacks against predators in the Wellington region, contacted Urban Art and suggested a collaboration, following the success of our 'Extinct Birds of New Zealand' exhibition in 2019.

Urban Art's creative director Andrew Hagen says, "This exhibition aims to support and draw attention to the work of Predator Free Wellington and Zealandia.

"We have gathered an outstanding group of artists showing their unique perceptions and representations of our country’s birdlife. "Artwork from the traditional style up to the most contemporary feature in the exhibition and we hope the exposure of these beautiful pieces will continue to create discussion around extinction and wildlife preservation", Andrew Hagen said.

The next phase of Predator Free Wellington's eradication will involve 19 suburbs - from Kilbirnie around to Owhiro Bay and up through to the CBD and is an area that is home to approximately 60,000 people.

The artwork can be seen at the Urban Art digital gallery in the foyer of the Wellington Railway and at their permanent Urban Art installation on Lambton Quay, delivered via Wellington City Council’s Public Infrastructure partner, oOh!media, from May 1st to June 15.

Becoming, 2019, by the artist Chimp

Abracadabra (kereruÌ) by Judi Lapsley Miller

The Artists

The feature artists are Judi Lapsley Miller, Sofia Minson, Niels Meyer-Westfeld, Jeanette Blackburn, Hannah Shand and Chimp.