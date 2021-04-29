Announcing The 2021 Walters Prize exhibition

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 10:05

Aotearoa New Zealand’s contemporary art prize exhibition, The Walters Prize 2021, is set to open at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki on Saturday 15 May.

This year marks the tenth iteration of the biennial prize, which was established in 2001 and now celebrates a 20-year legacy of artists and artworks supported over its history.

Featuring the work of nominated artists Fiona Amundsen, Sonya Lacey, Mata Aho Collective and Sriwhana Spong, The Walters Prize 2021 is an outstanding presentation of the best of New Zealand art.

Fiona Amundsen will show in its entirety her impactful installation, A Body that Lives, 2018, which through video documentary focuses on three key episodes of Japanese experience during World War II. This poignant installation includes photographic images which extend the narratives.

Sonia Lacey will exhibit Weekend, 2018-21, with collage, video, film and sculptural forms that result from her research into the St Bride Foundation, London. Two significant new sculptural works will expand her investigation of this 19th-century leisure centre, a place of respite for working professionals in the great English city.

The Mata Aho Collective present their work AtapÅ, 2020. Co-created with senior artist Maureen Lander, AtapÅ was originally commissioned for Toi TÅ« Toi Ora: Contemporary Maori Art (2020-21). For the Prize, the sculpture’s presentation has been dramatically reimagined to give it greater command of the exhibition space.

Sriwhana Spong will exhibit The painter-tailer, 2019-21, which centres around the home of her paternal Balinese grandfather. Never seen before in New Zealand, this materially rich mixed-media artwork will include Spong’s ‘personal orchestra’: a collection of sculptural instruments inspired by the Indonesian gamelan.