Blind, low vision artists invited to submit artwork

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 14:05

Entries are now open to all artists who are blind or have low vision, who would like the opportunity to have their original artwork featured in the 2022 Vision Australia Large Print Calendar or Diary.

To enter this competition, you will need to have produced an original piece of artwork within the last 12 months.

We recommend the artwork painting or drawing is in a landscape or horizontal format and appropriate for a decorative wall calendar.

Castle Hill NSW year 7 student Tom Kennedy, aged 12, is legally blind and is putting final touches to his 2022 submission after his artwork ‘Ride With Me’ was featured on the cover of the 2021 Vision Australia calendar. The artwork was a colourful representation of how Tom felt when riding his bike. While in lockdown, Tom rode his bike a lot which gave him a sense of freedom and joy.

Tom used acrylics to create the layers of different colours. He painted the sky with thick brushes and his bike with thinner brushes. Tom has been drawing and painting since he was two and doesn’t let his low vision stop him from doing anything.