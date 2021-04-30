Local Youth music studio featured on docuseries is a 'leading social enterprise'

Friday, 30 April, 2021 - 11:24

A mentoring organisation for young people, Crescendo Studio which is the star of a RNZ docuseries "The Collective," is a pioneering social enterprise and relies on commercial work to fund the transformational work they do with youth.

Crescendo was founded in 2012 by Blindspott and City of Souls guitarist Marcus Powell with a mission to give rangatahi real-life skills and experience to help them make positive life changes through the power of music.

To date, Crescendo has worked with more than 2,300 young people throughout Auckland to support them to re-engage with their communities and pursue further education, training and employment.

A new RNZ docuseries called "The Collective", follows six rangatahi through the music programme run by Crescendo at their studio in Avondale, West Auckland.

Crescendo studio specialises in sound design services for local and international productions. Their clients range from big corporate brands to individuals working on personal projects and to date they have produced work for audiobooks, podcasts, film and television, gaming, advertising and media.

Clients working with Crescendo get industry best with their expert team of audio engineers while also doing good and giving back to the community.

Powell says the charity made the decision last year to shift to a social enterprise model, after significant research and attending think tanks on social development, charity and social enterprise.

"This has enabled us to both employ young people at living wage rates and provide them with direct industry experience and projects. We have taken on commercial work in the form of audio books and podcasts and our mentoring programmes have modules structured around this work," says Powell.

"We have a range of skills to input into any scale media project. Our young people get to learn about the project and all profits go back into providing them with mentoring."

One of the rangatahi Crescendo have worked with, Iris G, who also features in The Collective, says Crescendo have been crucial in helping her establish her music career.

"I am so grateful for Crescendo. They have removed so many barriers for me to enter the music industry. They not only help with sound mixing, recording and writing, they help you with your overall wellbeing," she says.

Contact Crescendo at crescendo.org.nz

Watch eight episodes of The Collective on rnz.co.nz/programmes/the-collective