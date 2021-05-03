Relive the Roaring 20s at Chateau Tongariro Hotel next month

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 12:28

The glamour of the Roaring 20s will return to the Chateau Tongariro Hotel on Saturday 26 June with a unique mid-winter dine and dance extravaganza.

Guests will spend the evening immersed in the revelry of this famous era while enjoying the timeless elegance of the Chateau, which sits gracefully inside the Tongariro National Park.

After a three course dinner and drinks, guests will dance the night away in the historic heart of the hotel, the Ruapehu Lounge, while being entertained by classics from The Rodger Fox Band and Erna Ferry, New Zealand’s premier jazz big band.

Also included in this experience is one nights’ accommodation at Chateau Tongariro Hotel in a Heritage room (Saturday 26 June), as well as buffet breakfast on Sunday morning.

Tickets to this unique event are strictly limited, so pull out your headband, dust off your flapper dress or tux, and get ready to party like it’s 1929. There will be a prize on offer for best dressed on the night.

For more information or to book, visit www.fortisevents.co.nz/chateau or email team@fortisevents.co.nz

The Roaring 20s Mid-Winter Party at Chateau Tongariro Hotel is presented by Fortis Events and ESP Ventures.