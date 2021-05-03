Salmonella Dub new EP Soul Love Trippa

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 15:30

Soul Love Trippa, the brand new six track 12’ EP from Salmonella Dub features a David Harrow mix, plus the single Searching for the Sungle, and fresh new tunes from the band's forthcoming album Return to Our Kowhai.

Included are the tracks Sprang it, Molesworth and Andy’s Jam, which was produced with Harry Bretherton in the band's Kaikoura studio, surrounded by one of the oldest stands of Kowhai regrowth on the East Coast - some estimated to be over 250 years old!

Here is the Soul Love Trippa full Backstory

Pre-order sales of the Soul Love Trippa 12’ will be available from 4 May from the bands DUBstop webstore

To complement this release Salmonella Dub are dropping a digital single each Tuesday in May!

The MAY 2021 release dates for the singles are;

4 MAY Soul Love Trippa 7’ mix - Now hear what the good music of Aotearoa has to say

11 MAY Soul Love Trippa radio mix - Cannot lie mix

24 MAY Searching for the Sungle - Aotearoa jungle~ism mix of 4 the rain dub

28 MAY Soul Love Trippa Soundsystem mix - Are you a Trippa?

These releases were made with support from NZ on Air