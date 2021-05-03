ANZAC special on Te Ao with Moana

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 18:19

A heart-warming Anzac story about one man’s quest to find the whÄnau of the man who saved his grandfather from certain death will air in tonight’s special episode of TE AO WITH MOANA - screening on MÄori Television tonight (3 May 2021) at 8.00 PM.

According to reporter Kirsty Babington, the scene was set 100 years ago - "thousands of miles from Aotearoa on a muddy road in France that ended last week at a small urupÄ in Waipiro Bay. It’s a story of one man’s dogged determination to say thank you."

This is a story of the heroism and bravery shown by TÄwhai Riri Tamepo of the MÄori Pioneers who saved Lieutenant Charles Evans after he was hit by a bomb dropped by a German airman.

Evans was an elite PÄkehÄ horseman from the Otago Mounted Rifles who joined the MÄori Pioneers.

"I'm a strong believer in karma," says Mark Davies, grandson of Charles Evans who had only met him once. "So I don't know if my grandfather was able to say thank you to the people that saved them. So yes, a hundred years is not too long to wait."

Nominated for Best Current Affairs/Series in the Video category at the 2021 Voyager Media Awards to be held on Friday 28 May 2021, TE AO WITH MOANA screens on MÄori Television tonight (3 May 2021) at 8.00 PM and is repeated this Sunday 9 May 2021 at 11.30 AM.