$870,000 raised by Morning Rumble for Gumboot Friday kids counselling

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 13:54

The ROCK’s Morning Rumble team has raised more than $265,000 from their 2021 ‘Day and a bit on the Darts’ endurance challenge enabling 2,062 hours of free counselling for young Kiwis.

Key to Life founder Mike King said "Rog, Bryce, Mulls and Mel from The Morning Rumble have done more for the I AM HOPE’s Gumboot Friday and mental health in New Zealand than the Government has in the past three years".

"In just 30 hours Rog, Bryce and Mulls raised more than $260,000, bringing the total amount raised for the I AM HOPE’s Gumboot Friday to more than $870,000," said Mr. King.

"These guys are bloody legends and understand that there are kids in New Zealand need help. If only the Ministry of Health would recognise Gumboot Friday as a resource that connects anyone under 25 with a private counsellor in their area with one click of a button - and picks up the bill," Mr. King said.

Gumboot Friday is an initiative founded by an ordinary New Zealander Joesephine Nathan who wanted to do something about the long wait times and excruciating protocols needed to access face to face counselling. Her idea was to ask the public to help raise funds to provide kids with free voluntary counselling when and where it was needed, to take the pressure off our overstretched frontline mental health services and workers.