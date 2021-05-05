'Lucky dip' game show up for grabs on Maori Television

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 13:01

MÄori Television’s new fun-filled family game show, LUCKY DIP - where contestants are given an opportunity to swap their prizes in a random draw - premieres on MÄori Television on Thursday 13 May at 7.30 PM.

Charismatic entertainer Luke Bird hosts the hilarious heartland half-hour show which combines local knowledge-based and MÄori language quiz questions with physical games and challenges.

"If I had to describe LUCKY DIP, think ‘It’s in the Bag’ meets ‘Sidewalk Karaoke’ and you’re getting close," says Bird. "There’s a whole lot of energy to this show that promises to get people off their seats and competing for the goodies in a way that will leave viewers at home in tears of laughter."

Contestants draw a LUCKY DIP cube from a machine; the cube could contain a booby prize or cash ranging from $50 to $2,000 but they will not know until they correctly answer two questions as part of the first challenge.

If successful, Bird’s co-host Marcia Hopa reveals the prize and the contestant chooses whether to draw another cube from the LUCKY DIP machine in the hope of a better return. Again, they will not know what they have won until they complete a second and then a third challenge which may involve simple hand-eye coordination exercises, charades or impersonations.

The final contestant in each episode will be selected from the audience. If they draw a booby prize, they are permitted to draw again; they only have to answer two questions correctly to win; and audience assistance is allowed - as is a little help from Bird and Hopa if required.

"There is simply nothing like this on television.at the moment," says Bird. "And let’s face it - after the last year of panic and pandemic, we could all do with some great old-fashioned entertainment. It’s absolutely one hundred per cent awesome-ness!"

Members of the public can book their free tickets for the LUCKY DIP studio audience through the Eventfinda website. LUCKY DIP premieres on MÄori Television on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 7.30 PM.