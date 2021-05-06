Fabric-a-brac debuts in the South Island with big Bleneheim event

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 12:22

Blenheim is set to be the focus of all things material in August when Fabric-a-brac is held for the first time in the South Island.

Fabric-a-brac is about ‘things to make things’. A fabric sale for lovers of new projects, and those who just have too many projects.

The event, to be held on 21 August 2021 at Connect Blenheim, pulls together home sewers and fabric related businesses to showcase a huge variety of treasures for crafters, quilters and sewers.

Fabric-a-brac allows anyone to load up a table and sell sewing-related items that they no longer need or to donate items to go on the Hospice table. There will also be an on-site café selling tea, coffee and sweet treats. All donated fabric sales, stallholder fees and café proceeds will be donated to Hospice Marlborough. The event is free.

Organiser Tracy Johnston says Fabric-a-brac is about bringing together the many "fabric-a-holics" out there who have collected more fabric than they will ever be able to use, with others that want affordable, interesting quality fabrics and sewing accessories.

"Stallholders pay a small fee to take a table to sell their unwanted fabric, patterns and sewing supplies, there will be tables of fabric that has been donated to Hospice for sale on the day, along with a café selling refreshments. All money raised will go to Hospice Marlborough. It’s a lovely free event to attend with a great vibe and we’re delighted that we can have that much fun and help Hospice in the process."

Along with home sewers and crafters, participation from fabric stores and suppliers, interior designers and furnishing companies who are looking to sell or donate materials is welcomed.

Anyone wanting to donate fabrics or sewing supplies can drop them off to the Hospice Marlborough shop in Redwoodtown from now until the week before the event.

Marlborough Hospice promotions manager Sandy Inwood says the Hospice is always looking for new, exciting events for fundraising.

"Fabric-a-Brac is a fun way to share, recycle and raise funds. We are grateful to Tracy for organising the event and for bringing people together to support Hospice."

Tracy says the event is already getting amazing support from the community.

The team at Hospice Marlborough shop are collecting fabric donations. Connect Blenheim has sponsored the venue and Blenheim Print has stepped up to take care of all the printing and signage. A group from the Good Bitch Bakers Marlborough network will be putting on their pinnies to bake and serve at the pop up café which will also be serving barista coffee, tea, and home-made cordials.

This all helps channel every dollar earned from stallholder fees, pop up café and sales of donated fabrics straight back to Hospice, she says. "I am thrilled with the early response I have had from local fabric stores and interior designers who are keen to promote, participate and donate to the event"