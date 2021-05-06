OurOtherMother exhibition this Saturday

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 15:23

Children’s book illustrators and authors, including Gillian Candler (award winning author of NZ Nature Heroes and Whose Home is This?), Craig Phillips (award winning illustrator of Aroha’s Way and Guardian of the Gryphons series), Guy Parker-Rees (illustrator of Giraffes Can’t Dance and the Dylan series) and budding artists Audrey Kennedy and Ana Vieira (aged 10 and 11 from Paekakariki School) and many more are included in the Parents for Climate Aotearoa global #OurOtherMother exhibition, Saturday 8 May, to highlight their love for PapatÅ«Änuku, Planet Earth.

The Wellington exhibition will show illustrations and poems from well-known illustrators and authors, across Aotearoa New Zealand and the globe, to highlight the strength of support amongst parents for urgent climate action. This is part of the wider #OurOtherMother campaign which will culminate in an exhibition of global works in November at the UN Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow.

Guy Parker-Rees, children’s book illustrator and one of the parents behind the campaign said:

"I have great hope that the next generation will do far more to look after our beautiful planet than we have done. It will soon be in their hands but there is no time to wait."

Gillian Candler, well loved New Zealand children’s nature author, who has written a poem in support of the campaign, said:

"Nature fills me with wonder, I’m in awe of its beauty and power. I share this wonder with parents and children in the books that I write. Most recently I’ve written about being Nature Heroes. I believe each of us can be a Nature Hero, no matter how young or old or where we live. But I know that people can act on emotions, they need to care enough to take the first steps. I love the "Our Other Mother" campaign because it gives us a thousand reasons to care. Each contribution to the campaign reminds us of the ‘mother-child’ relationship that exists between us and Planet Earth, the source of our life."

The campaign kicked off for the March 14 UK Mother’s Day with iconic British illustrators Jim Field of Oi Frog! and Rebecca Cobb of Paper Dolls and was launched there by parent climate groups - Our Kids Climate, Mothers Rise Up and Parents for Future UK and illustrator networks, KidLit4Climate and EditArtz

Maya Mailer, a mother and organiser from Mothers Rise Up, one of the parent groups that developed the campaign, said:

"Both mothers and the planet are exhausted. This year, mums have been juggling home-schooling, with work, parenting and worrying about older relatives. We wanted to launch a campaign that celebrates both mums, who so often have been holding the fort, and #OurOtherMother - Planet Earth. We know that mums all around the world are worried about climate change and want our leaders to take practical action to protect the planet and our kids' futures."

Irene Silvino, a mother and founder of Editartz - a community of illustrators that supports the campaign by spreading awareness through art - said:

"I am incredibly happy to be involved with Editartz in the #OurOtherMother campaign and I am glad to see that many people, illustrators and families, are interested in taking part everyday!

"Art is an incredible tool to spread awareness and hope - it is immediate, it doesn't need translations, it speaks for itself and everyone can visually tell important messages through lines, shapes and colours"

Parent climate groups around the world are now joining in this popular campaign to take it global including Parents for Climate Aotearoa in New Zealand, Australian Parents for Climate Action, Parents for Future Nigeria, Families for a Livable Climate (USA), Parents for Future Uruguay, Madres por el Clima (Spain), Familias pelo Clima (Brasil) and many more parent groups in Colombia, Portugal, Austria, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Canada and more.

Alicia Hall, a mother and founder of Parents for Climate Aotearoa said:

"What excites me about this campaign is the opportunity to engage, energise and empower people to reconnect with Our Other Mother and each other, to realise that just like we did during Covid-19 lockdowns, we can work together to protect the ones we love most - our children to create a climate friendly world."

"It is a huge honour to hold this exhibition on Saturday due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions around much of the world. We represent our wider global whÄnau in this space."

The #OurOtherMother exhibition will be held Saturday 8 May, 10 am - 3 pm on the grassy area beside St John's Restaurant and Bar, Wellington Waterfront. A whÄnau area will be set up for people to create their own artworks to display on our board.