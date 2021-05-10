Tonight on Te Ao with Moana - on Maori Television

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:59

MÄori Television’s award-winning weekly current affairs show, TE AO WITH MOANA, devotes tonight’s episode to the inspirational story of Justice TÄ Joe Williams (NgÄti PÅ«kenga, Waitaha, Tapuika), the first MÄori Supreme Court judge who recently received a knighthood.

‘Where’s my freedom from oppression? Cos that’s what my people need’ are the lyrics from Maranga Ake Ai, which Williams sung with his band Aotearoa in the eighties - a call to MÄori youth to rise up and take pride in their identity. He went ‘from railing against the system’ to become, at 38, the youngest Chief Judge of the MÄori Land Court, Deputy Chair and then Chair of the Waitangi Tribunal, a High Court Judge, an Appeal Court judge and then the first MÄori to become a judge of the Supreme Court in 2019.

Join Moana Maniapoto for a one-on-one interview with Williams on TE AO WITH MOANA - screening on MÄori Television at 8.00 PM tonight (Monday 10 May 2021).