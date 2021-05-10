Tonight on Te Ao with Moana - on Maori Television

|
MÄori Television’s award-winning weekly current affairs show, TE AO WITH MOANA, devotes tonight’s episode to the inspirational story of Justice TÄ Joe Williams (NgÄti PÅ«kenga, Waitaha, Tapuika), the first MÄori Supreme Court judge who recently received a knighthood.
‘Where’s my freedom from oppression? Cos that’s what my people need’ are the lyrics from Maranga Ake Ai, which Williams sung with his band Aotearoa in the eighties - a call to MÄori youth to rise up and take pride in their identity. He went ‘from railing against the system’ to become, at 38, the youngest Chief Judge of the MÄori Land Court, Deputy Chair and then Chair of the Waitangi Tribunal, a High Court Judge, an Appeal Court judge and then the first MÄori to become a judge of the Supreme Court in 2019.
Join Moana Maniapoto for a one-on-one interview with Williams on TE AO WITH MOANA - screening on MÄori Television at 8.00 PM tonight (Monday 10 May 2021).
