Introducing Art in the Park, Eden Park's first Art Show

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 10:12

In July (23 - 25), New Zealand’s national stadium will be home to 100 of the country’s most talented artists in a first-of-its-kind showcase, Art in the Park.

In partnership with the Eden Park Trust, Art in the Park will celebrate art on the largest stage possible. By bringing together a curated group of painters, sculptors, photographers, and printmakers, Art in the Park provides a new platform for the flourishing artistic talent of New Zealand to connect with the community. Art in the Park, in association with Auckland Unlimited, is proud to be one of the largest art events to take part in Elemental AKL festival which is an exciting programme of arts, eats, and beats.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says, "Arts and cultural events are at the heart of what we do at Eden Park and we’re delighted to welcome Art in the Park to New Zealand’s national stadium for its first-ever show."

"Events like Art in the Park signal an important shift for Eden Park as a truly multipurpose arena. We’re set to host a range of diverse, rich, and entertaining content over the next few years, including more concerts and live music, art showcases, and cultural events like Te Matatini. Art in the Park will demonstrate Eden Park’s capability as a versatile and inclusive venue for TÄmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa," says Sautner.

Attendees will enjoy a weekend-long experience with New Zealand’s best artists in a professional-quality, curated show - where they can meet individual artists, hear them speak about their work, see them create, and take home the pieces of art that inspire them the most.

As New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park brings a legendary venue in which to exhibit New Zealand art. It also presents an opportunity to explore exclusive access to the Park through complimentary tours on show days for attendees. Opening night tickets also guarantee exclusive entry into competitions for STAYdium Glamping and the Sky Sport Rooftop tour.

Art is nothing without the next generation of artists being inspired, so kids go free to Art in the Park. By special invite, Art in the Park also champions the next generation of artists by showcasing a handful of students from Elam School of Fine Arts and emerging professional artists.

Art in the Park was designed by Directors Cary Cochrane and Sofija Matich to bring communities together through art that creates connections and enriches cultures.

"Art in the Park is an inclusive art show that celebrates our nation’s artistic spirit. This show offers a new platform for New Zealand artists and a new opportunity to support the creative industries in New Zealand," says Matich.

"Art in the Park aims to shine a light on some of the country’s best artistic talent and connect it to new communities. We want people to visit, learn, discover, and engage with New Zealand's contemporary art in a show that is inclusive and outstanding," says Cochrane.

General admission tickets start from $15.