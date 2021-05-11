Christchurch Armageddon Expo May 29-30

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 11:15

The Christchurch Armageddon Expo will bring all things geek to the region over May 29-30 marking the second of five epic pop culture expos for 2021.

Armageddon Expo founder and director William Geradts says #CHCHGEDDON 2021 will focus on the latest in gaming and technology.

"Gaming has really grown in popularity in recent times. This year we want to focus on that by showcasing the latest and greatest in gaming and technology - everything from PC and console gaming to virtual reality."

He says alongside PC, console and virtual reality set ups, sponsor OPPO will host a League of Legends mobile gaming tournament.

In keeping with Covid-19 safety guidelines, all of the celebrity guests will be beamed in via video conferencing - and two guests will even take part in a ‘virtual signing.’

"We will have animation stars Greg Baldwin (Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Stephanie Nadolny (Dragon Ball Z) doing virtual signings. Attendees can have a one-on-one chat with their favourite celebrity and grab a pre-signed picture," he says.

"We want attendees to feel like they’re getting the full experience of being at Armageddon, and that includes interacting with celebrities. It worked incredibly well in Wellington, so we have high hopes for Christchurch."

The line-up of celebrity guests doing virtual panels include stars from Supergirl, Batwoman, Lucifer, Supernatural, Firefly, Altered Carbon, Angel and Friday the 13 th .

"Having virtual panels has allowed us to secure guests who might have otherwise been unavailable or out of our reach. It means we are able to have a huge range of celebrities from a bunch of fandoms - there is sure to be a star for everyone."

The event will have exhibitors selling geeky merchandise - from handcrafted art to toys, comics, collectables and so much more.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy a huge range of in-show events including the famous Armageddon Cosplay Contest, a Chilli Eating Challenge (with a $1000 grand prize), a giant ride-on rocket ship and a mini Christchurch Brick Show.

"We’re beyond excited to kick off the Christchurch Armageddon Expo 2021- I think it’s going to be fantastic event."

The event was scheduled to be held over March 6-7 but was postponed due to a change in Covid-19 Alert Levels.

Armageddon Expo Christchurch will be held over the weekend of May 29-30 from 9am to 5pm both days. For more information and to buy tickets visit the website:

https://www.armageddonexpo.com/