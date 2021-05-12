Tonight on Terei Tonight - on Maori Television

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 16:32

Kiwi funny man Rhys Darby and actress Miriama McDowell - an ‘Intimacy Coordinator’ in the film and television world - share the couch with Pio Terei and Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams on PIO TEREI TONIGHT - screening on MÄori Television tonight, Wednesday 12 May 2021, at 8.30 PM.

Wooing viewers with his distinctive Pacific reggae sound is Swiss, one of New Zealand’s most exciting singing talents with a staggering 800,000 plus YouTube video views of his smash hit, Slow Wind.

Tonight’s ‘Surprise Singer’ is 21-year-old Tangi Haere Hou-Pere while ‘Saint Nix’ will acknowledge and recognise ‘Community Hero’ Melissa Kani, principal of small kura kaupapa in Rangiriri, an amazing aunty and mama to whÄngai daughter Lily and the ‘go to person’ when whÄnau in the community need help.

Don’t miss PIO TEREI TONIGHT - screening on MÄori Television at 8.30 PM tonight (Wednesday 12 May 2021).