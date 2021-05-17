Auditions open for nation's favourite Christmas party

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 12:33

Looking for New Zealand’s brightest new stars to perform at the nation’s favourite Christmas party.

The producers of the nation’s biggest free outdoor Christmas celebration are inviting talented newcomers to audition for the chance to be part of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, now in its 28th year.

Creative director Dixon Nacey and his team are looking for exciting new talent to perform alongside some of New Zealand’s biggest acts at the two outdoor events in Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

Dixon encourages aspiring young performers to audition for the iconic show saying, "This is a unique opportunity for young performers to work with some of the country’s best, in front of a massive live audience, so if you think you’ve got what it takes, put your hand up and give it a go!"

Annette Chillingworth of Coca-Cola NZ says, "It’s exciting to be able to offer talented young performers the chance to audition for a show that has launched the career of many young Kiwi entertainers."

Motivated performers are encouraged to apply online to audition. Successful applicants will be invited to attend the audition workshops being held next month in Auckland and Christchurch.

If you have what it takes to share the stage with some of New Zealand’s biggest stars, check out www.christmasinthepark.co.nz and click on AUDITIONS for more information.