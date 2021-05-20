Benee announces regional Aotearoa tour

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 08:00

Formidable indie-pop sensation and rising global superstar BENEE has today announced a nationwide regional tour for August. BENEE will visit every corner of the country, hitting eight different towns and cities throughout the month. The ‘Supalonely’ singer has had an incredible 18 months, from releasing her debut album ‘Hey U X’, to sharing the album with Kiwi crowds on a sold-out eight-date tour in late 2020 and being named on Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2021 list. Worldwide streams in the billions have made her one of the most exciting new acts to have emerged anywhere.

Following the success of her October tour, BENEE recognised that fans outside the main centres don’t often get the opportunity to experience full-scale pop concerts in their own backyards. Throughout August, she will bring her trademark infectious energy to crowds across Aotearoa to get people up on their feet for a groove-worthy night.

BENEE will perform eight headline shows across the country, visiting New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier and Hamilton. The ‘Aotearoa Tour’ will kick off at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on August 6th, spanning right through the month and ending at Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena on August 28th.

Tickets start from $49.90 (excluding booking fees) and go on sale at 12pm Thursday, May 27. VIP experiences will also be available for the tour, giving fans the chance to meet BENEE pre-show, gain early access to the venue for a prime viewing spot, and receive an exclusive tour gift. VIP experiences start at $139.90 (excluding booking fees).

Vodafone customers will be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale starting at 10am Monday, May 24 until 10am Wednesday, May 26. Go to vodafone.co.nz/music for more information.

Live Nation and Ticketek NZ customers will have the chance to get early tickets during the pre-sale starting at 11am Wednesday, May 26 until 11am Thursday, 27 May.