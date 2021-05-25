Chris Lynch to leave Newstalk ZB Christchurch

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 18:30

Newstalk ZB has announced local Christchurch host Chris Lynch will be leaving the network to focus on his other interests.

Lynch has been an integral part of Newstalk ZB’s presence in Christchurch and Canterbury after starting with NZME nearly ten years ago.

"As a local broadcaster Chris has played an important role in NZME’s coverage of some of the biggest events in Canterbury’s recent history," said NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

"On behalf of all of us at Newstalk ZB and the wider teams across NZME I’d like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication," said Winstanley.

Newstalk ZB remains committed to its local broadcast and an announcement on plans for the Newstalk ZB Christchurch Mornings show will be released in the coming weeks.