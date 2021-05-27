Comedy Improv Jams - Sunday 6 June - The Jam Factory, Tauranga

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 17:22

For Calendar Listings: Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre When: 7 PM Sunday, 6 June Where: The Jam Factory - Historic Village - 17th Ave, Tauranga Price: $15 Tickets available at www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz or at the door

Blurb: Fresh from performing at the Auckland Improv Festival, don’t miss The Honest Liars Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Jam Factory 6th June, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, A Day in the Life and Pocket Note are sure to delight audiences.

A great night out for a group of friends.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses.