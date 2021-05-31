Radio Hauraki Trade Wars reveal New Zealand's 'top tradies'

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 12:10

In what's been described as New Zealand's biggest legal cash job electricians Zach and Sam Inglis have taken out Radio Hauraki's Trade Wars and grabbed $10,000 in prize money and bragging rights to the Radio Hauraki Top Trade title for 2021.

The Inglis' brothers competing as Team Sparky battled it out with seven other trade teams - Plumbers, Carpenters, Demolition experts, Gas Fitters, Plasterers, Builders, and another team of Sparkies.

Selected from 2000 entries the 8 tradie pairs from Queenstown to Auckland converged on New Zealand Media and Entertainment's iHeart Lounge to take each other on in three key trade disciplines; darts, pub pool and kiwipong.

Hosted by Radio Hauraki's Jeremy Wells and Matt Heath, Friday's (28 May) championship saw the teams split into two pools, then whittled down to a 'winner take all' final for the $10,000 cash prize.

All the finals action came with live commentary provided by The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC) and included regular live updates on Radio Hauraki.

The competition was motivated by a desire to clear the air once and for all "just which Kiwi tradies are the best" The amount of ribbing that occurs between the trades is stuff of legends says Hauraki Content Director Mike Lane.

"So, we have simply provided an arena in which they can settle the score and not only have $10k to take back to site but also bragging rights for 12 months at least. That a team of Sparkies took out the title will no doubt lead to plenty of heated discussions over the tool box on construction sites right around New Zealand this morning," said Lane.

Trade Wars Teams:

Champions: Team Sparky (Men) - Zach and Sam (Christchurch)

Team Carpenters - Lincoln and Matt (Queenstown)

Team Plumbers - Stefan and Luke (Wellington)

Team Plasterers - Shanan and Keenan (Christchurch)

Team Gasfitters - Josh and Tom (Waikato)

Team Sparky (Women) - Mollie and Shiane (Wellington)

Team Demolition - Brendan and Eric (Auckland)

Team Builder - Archie and Matt (Auckland)