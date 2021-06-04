Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 07:45

Double award win for Kiwi country music sensation Tami Neilson Country music superstar Tami Neilson was presented with both the Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa TÅ«Ä« | Best Country Music Artist and APRA Best Country Song at the 2021 Country Music Awards last night. A celebrated musician in both the local and international country music scene, Tami has been recognised for her sensational 2020 album CHICKABOOM! with the TÅ«Ä« for Best Country Artist. She also received the award for APRA Best Country Song for her infectious single ‘Queenie, Queenie’. These two awards will be joining her previous accolades, which include an APRA Silver Scroll and multiple TÅ«Ä« from previous Music Awards including Best Country Album in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2015.

Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o NgÄ Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen says Tami is a powerhouse in Aotearoa’s music scene, one that has achieved great success both domestically and internationally. "E mihi ana ki a koe Tami for your continued accomplishments as a wonderful kaiwaiata and for being one of Aotearoa’s most decorated country musicians," says Owen.

APRA AMCOS Head of New Zealand Operations Ant Healey says: "It’s a delight to present Tami with the 2021 APRA Best Country Song award. As one of the greats in the genre, she continues to define the landscape of New Zealand country music."

Other finalists for Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist were Jody Direen for her album Smokin’ Ashes, and Ryan Fisherman for his album Vibe. ‘Sleep’ by Delaney Davidson, and ‘Between Hello and Goodbye’ by Kendall Elise Todd were the other finalists for the APRA Best Country Music Song.

Finalists for Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa | Best Country Music Artist

WINNER: Tami Neilson - CHICKABOOM!

Jody Direen - Smokin’ Ashes

Ryan Fisherman - Vibe

Finalists for APRA Best Country Music Song

WINNER: Tami Neilson - ‘Queenie, Queenie’

Delaney Davidson - ‘Sleep’

Kendall Elise Todd - ‘Between Hello and Goodbye’ Ends