MaoriNow, the ‘Netflix for Maori Content’ launches today

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 11:37

The pioneering, Rotorua-based media production duo behind some of New Zealand’s highest quality MÄori digital programming has just launched ‘ MÄoriNow’, a MÄori content-led, free, on-demand digital platform.

Kristin Ross (NgÄti Kahu, NgÄti Tara) and HÅhepa Tuahine (Te Arawa, TÅ«hoe), who created Pipi MÄ, the world’s first Maori speaking children’s dolls, as well as the popular ‘Living by the Stars’ and ‘Beyond Matariki’ series (presented by renowned Professor Rangi Matamua), have announced today’s launch of a free Maori content platform, aimed at rangatahi (youth) and those interested in high quality, te reo-led programming.

MÄoriNow (accessible via www.maorinow.com and on the App Store today, June 4, 2021) offers a range of MÄori controlled and owned content, including drama, documentaries, children’s cartoons, and more.

The future of MÄori content

Kristin Ross, Co-Founder, says of the innovative new platform: "We are proud to launch an online house for MÄori content - you could say it’s the Netflix of MÄori content. MÄoriNow represents the future for MÄori content viewing and engagement, with the aim of empowering young people who are embracing their culture and language, as well as those who want to get high quality MÄori content online, on their own terms, and on their own time."

"We developed this platform with young indigenous people wanting to understand about how to be strong MÄori in all aspects of the world, at the top of our minds and intentions. There’s a shift happening right now, in the way people - and young people in particular - navigate their place in the world, and how they consume content about that world - and if you can’t feel it, you’re going to be overridden by it."

World class functionality for MÄori-owned and controlled content platform

Hohepa Tuahine, Co-Founder, says the MÄoriNow platform rivals the best online content platforms in the world, with best-in-class functionality aimed at making the experience fast, seamless and immersive, for users.

Functionality includes:

- Easy, intuitive search and navigation

- Fast loading content and streaming / casting capability

- The ability to download content to watch on the go, offline, out of internet range, or on flights.

- Ad-Free viewing for the first six months

- New high quality and fluent content added regularly

- Options for closed caption and English sub-titles for those just starting on their te reo journey.

Tuahine also emphasises that MÄori Now will have an explicit focus on MÄori controlled and owned stories and perspectives; " MÄoriNow champions MÄori story telling owned by MÄori, created by MÄori. MÄoriNow puts the power back in the hands of those who have the well-being of MÄoridom at the forefront of their decision making with regard to the content that we host, and the content that our people consume.

"Those in the media landscape will be aware of the harm that negative stereotypes can cause for MÄori identity, and MÄori youth especially. MÄoriNow is committed to hosting and supporting content that represents MÄori people, stories and culture in a positive light, and celebrates our right to control how we are perceived onscreen for the entire nation - and the world - to see".

For Ross and Tuahine, ensuring that all content on MÄoriNow has MÄori ownership and control, means that the financial, IP, and cultural decisions, benefits / profits, and authority, sits with tangata whenua.

Ross notes: "There are many New Zealand films and programmes that are centred around MÄori stories, likeness, attributes, language or worldview. What many people do not know, is that the majority of these films and shows are owned and controlled by non-MÄori."

Creative hub for MÄori producers and content creators

MÄoriNow will also be a creative broadcasting hub for MÄori producers and content creators who are looking for a home for their stories.

Ross says, "If you are a MÄori producer or content creator, we’d love to hear from you. This includes creators and producers with archival programming or those with new show ideas that are currently looking for - or planning to apply for - funding. If you want your creative content to live, and you want it to live on your terms, and to work with like-minded, values and culture-driven professionals, then MÄoriNow is the platform for you."