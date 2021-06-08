Talented composers celebrated at 2021 Wellington Jazz Festival

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 20:42

This evening we celebrate the winners of the Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa | Best Jazz Artist and the APRA Best Jazz Composition, announced at the opening powhiri of the 2021 Wellington Jazz Festival.

Wellington-jazz octet The Jac received the TÅ«Ä« for Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa | Best Jazz Artist for their album ‘A Gathering’, while diverse composer and saxophonist Lucien Johnson was recognised as the APRA Best Jazz Composition for his song ‘Blue Rain’.

After a decade performing together, A Gathering showcases The Jac’s tight, intricate compositions and strong improvision skills, while ‘Blue Rain’ showcases Lucien’s mastery of jazz composition as a standout track from the album Wax//Wane.

Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o NgÄ Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen congratulates the group for a well-deserved win.

"How lucky are we to live in a country that has a thriving jazz scene is made up of ringapuoro tautito | jazz musicians like The Jac who craft soulful compositions and albums of such a high calibre."

APRA AMCOS Head of New Zealand Operations Ant Healey says: "There’s a lot of experimentation and barrier-pushing in the compositions we’re seeing created by musicians like Lucien and the other finalists. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Kiwi jazz."

Other finalists for the Recorded Music NZ Best Jazz Artist were Lucien Johnson and Unwind, while the finalists for the APRA Best Jazz Composition award were Anita Schwabe for ‘August Augmentation’, Callum Allardice for ‘Dark Love’.

Finalists for Recorded Music NZ Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa | Best Jazz Music Artist

WINNER: The Jac - A Gathering

Lucien Johnson - Wax//Wane

Unwind - Saffron

Finalists for APRA Best Jazz Composition

WINNER: Lucien Johnson - ‘Blue Rain’

Anita Schwabe - ‘August Augmentation’

Callum Allardice - ‘Dark Love’