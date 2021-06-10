Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 16:12

A Tuba at the Jockey Club is the intriguing title of Resonance Ensemble’s upcoming concert, 3pm, Sunday 4 July at The Piano in Christchurch.

Thomas Allely, principal tuba of The Queensland Symphony Orchestra is traveling from Brisbane specially to play with this excellent local orchestra in the première of conductor Tony Ryan’s newly revised Tuba Concerto. The concerto was originally written for Thomas when he was still a school student in Christchurch and which he played with the NZ Secondary Schools Symphony Orchestra in Auckland.

Ryan describes the revision of his concerto as an almost complete re-write which recognises the exceptionally advanced virtuoso and musical abilities of this now widely-experienced soloist, and the talented players of the Resonance Ensemble orchestra.

The remainder of the concert is devoted to music that was influenced by the Paris Jockey Club in the nineteenth century when Paris was one of the great musical capitals of Europe, with French opera at the forefront in terms of spectacle and grandeur, especially with its inclusion of elaborate dance interludes.

The young, egocentric aristocrats of the Jockey Club insisted on the insertion of these extravaganzas and would disrupt proceedings if they didn’t get an opportunity to see their favourite ballerinas on the stage. Even Verdi and Wagner were forced to add lengthy dance spectacles to their operas for Parisian performances. Along with guest soprano Helen Charlton, Resonance Ensemble will present an enticing programme of spectacular overtures, arias and ballet music which resulted from the demands of the Jockey Club, with music by Auber, Offenbach and Massenet.

Resonance Ensemble https://www.resonance.net.nz/ Sunday 4 July at 3.00pm

The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, Christchurch https://thepiano.nz/events/tuba-jockey-club-resonance-ensemble/ Book at Eventbrite -

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/resonance-ensemble-a-tuba-at-the-jockey-club-tickets-155725307587