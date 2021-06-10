Mike Hosking, Fletch, Vaughan and Megan and Jono and Ben 'scoop major titles' at awards

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 19:53

New Zealand Radio Awards judges have delivered the ultimate accolade to broadcaster Mike Hosking naming the Newstalk ZB Breakfast host 2021’s Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year.

Hosking was handed the award at a ceremony in Auckland’s Sky City tonight (10 June,2021). It’s the second time the talk host has been awarded New Zealand’s most prestigious broadcasting award.

"I appreciate the recognition tonight for what we’ve achieved in the last twelve months. While it’s my name on the show, there’s a hard-working team that ensures this show is the best it can be every day. Thank you to our loyal advertisers and our audience for rewarding us by listening each day as we strive to keep them informed in a world where the truth is all too often shrouded in obfuscation and even worse - avoidance," said Hosking.

Hosking’s Broadcaster of the Year award capped a big night for Newstalk ZB which was also named New Zealand’s Network Station of the Year, Best Talk Presenter (not Breakfast or Drive) was won by Newstalk ZB Nights host Marcus Lush and the network’s Political Editor Barry Soper won Best Reporter.

"In the year we’ve just had, talk radio has played an absolutely critical role in keeping Kiwis connected with all the news and information they’ve needed but also with the news makers and each other. All of our teams work incredibly hard for their listeners so it’s great to see them rewarded with these awards and the growing number of loyal listeners they continue to bring to Newstalk ZB," said New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

NZME’s music radio networks were also big winners in this year’s radio awards with ZM’s Breakfast show with Carl Fletcher, Vaughan Smith, Megan Papas winning the fiercely competitive Best Network Breakfast Show award.

"This is the fourth time in a row that Fletch, Vaughan and Megan have won this award. They absolutely own breakfast music radio in New Zealand and are the powerhouse that drives ZM," said NZME Chief Content Officer, Mike McClung

It was also a big night for NZME’s The Hits network, with The Hits Breakfast duo of Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce winning the coveted "The Blackie Award" for radio’s golden on-air moment of 2021. While The Hit’s Dunedin breakfast team Callum Procter and Patrina Roche won best local breakfast show.

"Our commitment across all of our radio networks at NZME is that we’ll strive to support New Zealand’s most talented broadcasters to deliver their best shows every day. I’m very proud of the contribution that our teams make to NZME and the role they play supporting the New Zealand radio industry as a whole. For our award winners and finalists, this is recognition for a job very well done," said Wendy Palmer, NZME Chief Radio and Commercial Officer.

NZME’s radio teams were represented right across the 2021 radio awards with 49 finalists in 39 categories.

Amongst NZME’s other winners tonight were Newstalk ZB’s Phil Gifford for his Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting. Best Sports Reader, Presenter or Commentator went to The Alternative Commentary Collective and NZME’s Auckland sales team won Sales Team of the Year.

"We’re very proud of our winners and our long list of finalists too. These awards not only recognise our incredibly talented broadcasters and producers, but also all the people at NZME who work behind scenes to support our on-air teams," said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

"I’d like to congratulate all of tonight’s winners from right across New Zealand’s radio industry. In many ways the past 12 months have been quite challenging, but there remains much to celebrate in an industry that through its people, will continue to have a thriving future," said Boggs.