Announcing the Official Te Reo Maori Music Chart

NgÄ Waiata tekau - nui taioreore i te reo MÄori mÄ te hoko, pÄho ipurangi, reo irirangi anÅ hoki
The 10 biggest tracks in te reo MÄori by sales, streams and airplay
From tomorrow (Saturday 19th June), a new chart will be added to the Official New Zealand Music Charts: NgÄ Waiata Kairangi I Te Reo MÄori O Te RÄrangi 10 O Runga - the Official Top 10 Te Reo MÄori Singles of the week. In order to be eligible for the Official Te Reo MÄori Top 10 chart, vocals must be performed primarily in te reo MÄori. A general rule is that at least 70% of all the vocals on a track will be in te reo to be considered. The new chart is supported by MÄori musicians across the country including internationally acclaimed singer songwriter Stan Walker (NgÄi Te Rangi, NgÄti Porou, TÅ«hoe and NgÄ PÅtiki).
"I can only explain the MÄori experience, history and culture through te reo - to explain it in English is to diminish it," says Walker. "Often when I talk in English, I need to switch to a te reo word as there is no English word to capture exactly what I want to say. "If te reo is lost, to be MÄori is lost. My language must be a living, breathing organ - not a dusty, unread book in a library."
Singer/songwriter Huia Hamon (NgÄti Porou) says the development of a te reo MÄori Chart is vital for cultural awareness and understanding. "Te reo MÄori music is part of all of our upbringing in Aotearoa - after all, the names of most of our lakes, rivers and towns are in te reo MÄori! Bringing our te reo MÄori music into the spotlight is a way to further enhance our bilingual culture and bring more awareness to our native language musicians."
Award-winning hip hop artist Rei (Ngati Raukawa, Ngati Huia) says it’s great to see mainstream Aotearoa using more and more te reo MÄori over the last decade. "There's still a lot of work to do as we move past this current period of tokenism into one of normalisation, and an integrated chart highlighting te reo music will help achieve this - forcing program directors to take more notice of what we're doing."
Recorded Music NZ Chart Compiler Paul Kennedy believes the new chart will help to shine a light on the resurgence of te reo being seen in newly released music from local musicians. "It’s encouraging to see the shift of the music industry towards supporting those who are writing, recording and producing waiata MÄori. We need to continue championing musicians who create music in te reo MÄori and recognise their achievements," says Kennedy. Recorded Music CEO Damian Vaughan says the introduction of the new chart is a healthy indicator of where the music industry as a whole is heading. "The fact that there are enough new waiata being recorded in te reo MÄori to warrant the creation of a standalone chart is evidence that the industry is evolving and changing," says Vaughan. "As te reo MÄori continues to become more mainstream in Aotearoa, we will continue to support the efforts of the industry to embrace Te Ao MÄori." The Official New Zealand Music Charts | Te Papa TÄtai Waiata Matua O Aotearoa are released weekly and can be found here. Ends
