SENZ adds Jason Pine to on air team

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 18:08

Sports Entertainment Network today announced Jason Pine would be the host of weeknights and a Saturday show on the soon-to-launch nationwide radio network SENZ.

Originally brought on board as Content Manager, Pine will instead be part of the station’s on-air line up, hosting from 7pm weeknights as well as 10am - 1pm on Saturdays.

"As soon as I started working alongside the amazing talent we have recruited my passion for being on-air myself started to bubble back to the surface. When I was offered a full-time on-air role, it was something I could not turn down," he said.

The on-air SENZ talent roster is impressive, with established broadcasting voices joined by New Zealand sporting legends who are known and loved by sports fans across the country.

SENZ is now on the hunt for a new Head of Content for SENZ based in Auckland. The soon to be launched platform will become New Zealand’s new home of sport and racing and aims to be the destination for New Zealand sports fans.

Sports Entertainment Network is a dynamic multi-platform sports and entertainment business, connecting brands with fans across radio, television, digital, publishing, stadiums, and events.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 21 radio stations around the country, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 13 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine and talent management business.

CONFIRMED SENZ WEEKDAY LINEUP

6am-9am: Brendon McCullum and Israel Dagg

9am-noon: Ian Smith

Noon - 4pm: Mark Stafford

4pm-7pm: Kirstie Stanway and Stephen Donald (Monday - Wednesday, Friday), Rikki Swannell and Stephen Donald (Thursday)

Weeknights: Jason Pine