Miromoda's Wellington programme kicks off

Sunday, 20 June, 2021 - 21:11

MIROMODA returns to the Renouf Foyer in the Michael Fowler Centre for its annual fashion design competition and invited designer Runway Show on Saturday 26 June. The 11-year-old fashion design competition has been instrumental in launching Mori fashion design careers and businesses. The competition is now included in tertiary fashion design curriculums and Miromoda co-founder Ata Te Kanawa says, most entrants are 3rd or 4th-year fashion design students.

Miromoda’s website features 20 established fashion design businesses of which an update is about to add another four.

The competition winners and runners up, typically a group of between eight and 10 designers take part in the coveted Miromoda Showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week (NZFW) in late August. From its beginning, the competition’s head judge and committed supporter is Dame Pieter Stewart, founder of NZ Fashion Week. She is ably assisted for judging the competition by iconic Auckland Designer Adrian Hailwood and Wellington broadcaster Sonia Sly.

The opportunity to feature in a big-ticket show at NZFW is often considered out of reach for many young designers but, the Miromoda model of a competition to win a spot in the group show has proved successful and impactful, says Ata Te Kanawa. "What’s really satisfying for us is monitoring and being involved in the long game. This is no better demonstrated in our Wellington invited designer runway show where we can easily pull a number of established designers to show who has been through the Miromoda stables." A combination of Miromoda aligned designers from around the country, alongside local Wellington fashion designers and brand stores will share the runway this coming Saturday to show collections from the current season.

Although the traditional future season model of fashion shows has changed dramatically, it’s still a very popular social event for varying age groups from within the community. Welcoming the runway crowd on the night will be WCC councillor and Green Party member, Tamatha Paul. The proud Wellingtonian is no stranger to making public statements including fashion. Te Kanawa believes Cr Paul is a typical Wellingtonian who owns her look and there is no shortage of fashionistas in the Capital. "I think Wellingtonians tend to pride themselves in being different, owning their individuality as opposed to following a clone mentality," says Te Kanawa.

Pleased to have built the credibility of a Maaori led fashion entity over the past decade, with its close association with NZ Fashion Week, Te Kanawa says "it’s comforting to arrive at a time in place, in this country, where Maori fashion is no longer considered ‘novelty’. This year, we have been approached and supported to lead a new initiative as part of our NZ Fashion Week programme which targets rangatahi, the future of fashion is going to be big, but for now, we are very much focused on giving the Wellington public a damn great of fashion and talent."