Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 10:47

Nominations for the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards open today Nominations are now open for 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards to celebrate the mana and achievements of our homegrown musicians across the country over the last year. From today musicians, producers, engineers and visual artists who have made an impact to the local music industry can be put forward. Nomination details can be found on the Aotearoa Music Awards website. Unless otherwise specified, awards are open to New Zealand artists who have had recordings commercially released between 1 August 2020 and 31 July 2021 (12 months). Nominations stay open until 5pm on Friday 30 July.

In November, TÅ«i trophies will be presented at both the Aotearoa Music Awards and the Artisan Awards.

The TÅ«i presented at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards are:

Te Pukaemi o te Tau | Album of the Year

Te Waiata TÅtahi o te Tau | Single of the Year

Te Roopu Toa | Best Group

Te Kaipuoro Takitahi Toa | Best Solo Artist

Te Kaituhura Puoro Toa o te Tau | Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Te Kaipuoro MÄori Toa | Best MaÌori Artist

Te Kaipuoro Arotini Toa | Best Pop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Manohi Toa | Best Alternative Artist

Te Kaipuoro Awe Toa | Best Soul/RnB Artist

Te Kaipuoro Hipihope Toa | Best Hip Hop Artist

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa | Best Roots Artist

Mana Reo Award

Te Kaipuoro TÄhiko Toa | Best Electronic Artist

Te Kaipuoro Rakapioi Toa | Best Rock Artist

Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa | Best Worship Artist

Te Kaipuoro Inamata Toa | Best Classical Artist The finalists will be announced in September.

No finalists are announced for the Te Pukaemi Hoko Teitei/Highest Selling Album, Te TÅtahi Hoko Teitei/Highest Selling Single, Te Rikoata Marakerake o te Tau/Radio Airplay Record of the Year, or Tohu Tutuki o te Ao/International Achievement, with the winners being announced at the main awards event. The ever-popular Te KÅwhiri o te Nuinga/People’s Choice Award will also be announced on the night. Other ngÄ TÅ«i presented during the year include:

Te Kaipuoro Tuawhenua Toa/Best Country Music Artist

Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa/Best Folk Artist

Te Kaipuoro Tautito Toa/Best Jazz Artist

Te Pukaemi Toa o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa/Best Pacific Music Album

Te Kaipuoro Waiata Tamariki Toa/Best Children’s Music Artist. These winners will also be acknowledged at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards ceremony.

Celebrating Kiwi music’s unsung heroes The annual Artisan Awards will also be held this year in November at Massey University’s School of Music and Creative Media Production in Wellington, recognising the work done by Aotearoa’s producers, engineers, visual creatives, music teachers and music managers. This includes Te Kaiwhakaputa Toa/Best Producer, Te Kaipukaha Toa /Best Engineer, Te Toi Ataata Pukaemi Toa /Best Album Artwork, and KaiÄrahi Puoro o te Tau/Music Teacher of the Year and Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau/Manager of the Year award Recorded Music NZ Kaiwhakahaere o NgÄ Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa Sarah Owen said there will be one difference introduced to the Artisan Awards in 2021. Te Puoro Ataata Toa/Best Music Video category will be changed to Te Kiko Puoro Ataata Toa | Best Music Video Content.

"This change is reflective of the growth we’ve seen in how video content is used by musicians to communicate with and entertain their audiences," says Owen.

"From this year, all video content around a single release will be eligible for the TÅ«i - including official music videos, trailers, teasers, visualizers, lyric videos or other video content that supports that single release." Commitment to a safe and inclusive Aotearoa Music Awards Recorded Music New Zealand has published a Statement of Expectations for the Aotearoa Music Awards and expects and requires everyone involved with AMA to respect others, act lawfully and with integrity and act safely and responsibly.

Recorded Music NZ CEO Damian Vaughan notes "As host and kaitiaki of the Aotearoa Music Awards, Recorded Music New Zealand is committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for everyone involved."

"It is an honour and a privilege to present the Aotearoa Music Awards each year and by exemplifying responsibility and respect, we can all celebrate our artists successes, their musical achievements and those that support them in their creative mahi."