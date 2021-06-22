Roots reggae band NLC releases EP

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 17:50

A new EP, new music videos and a growing list of gigs is keeping Baz Muir and his reggae-fusion band NLC busy heading towards summer when they’ll perform at the country’s biggest reggae festival, One Love.

Muir, the lead singer of the award-winning band from Whanganui, is looking forward to the group’s debut performance at the One Love Festival in Tauranga from January 28-30, 2022.

NLC (No Limits Crew) have already released five albums to date and this week are looking forward to launching a new EP called "Trouble".

It features seven original songs including the single Good Time which was funded by NZ OnAir in 2020. The new EP is planned for release on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Muir said the tracks on the EP are a mixture of Militant and Lovers Rock Reggae and it will include two songs recorded in te reo MÄori, Mana Motuhake and Kotahi Aroha.

"Kotahi Aroha is about sharing the love, peace and harmony with the world, really pursuing that One Love theme.

"Mana Motuhake is about being a strong person and standing up for what you believe is right and not to take a step back."

The EP has been a year in the making and Muir said the band is very happy with its final sound and being able to share it with the world.

Muir explains the kaupapa behind the title of the new EP, "Trouble".

"Trouble is a song we’ve named the EP after. It’s about a guy who got himself into trouble at one stage of his life.

"He realises he has to make some changes to become a better man, to live a better life, and the song describes how he makes that journey, to stay out of trouble."

NLC will also release three videos this winter for their songs Truth (from a previous album); Silhouette (from a previous album of the same name) and Trouble, also from the new EP.

Muir said all of the songs on the EP are special but Truth was of particular interest, reflecting on the unusual times of the Covid-19 lockdown in New Zealand, in 2020.

NLC won the Best Roots Reggae Album title at the National Waiata Maori Music Awards in 2019, which signalled a change in direction for the group.

"We realised we really had to step up our efforts after winning the award in 2019 and I’m really happy with the way our music has progressed since then."

The current line up included Baz Muir (vocals); Shaye Muir (vocals, keyboards); Te Kawa Herangi (guitar); Hoeta Maxwell (drums); Peter Riley (bass); Josiah Nolan (vocalist).

This year, NLC has entries in both the National Waiata MÄori Music Awards and the Aotearoa Music Awards.

"We just enjoy keeping busy and being proactive working in music, we have plenty of ideas for both new music and making music videos.

"We’re especially looking forward to performing at the One Love Festival next year and we’re working on a really good set for the show."

Muir said the band is finalising details for a few other gigs leading up to the festival.

"We have five previous albums to draw upon as well as our new EP, so there will be plenty of songs to choose from to keep everyone happy no matter where we’re performing."

Caption for photo: Shaye Muir, Te Kawa Herangi, Hoeta Maxwell, Peter Riley, Baz Muir, Josiah Nolan.