TVNZ announces its free-to-air coverage of the Olympic Games in partnership with Sky

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 13:01

Get ready, get set for extensive free-to-air coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on TVNZ 1.

From 23 July until 8 August, TVNZ 1’s regular schedule will be taken over with coverage of our New Zealand athletes competing in Japan. TVNZ 1’s curated coverage will focus on all the Kiwi moments of the competition, complementing Sky’s 12-channel offering.

TVNZ’s Director of Content, Cate Slater says, "The road to Tokyo 2020 has been incredibly challenging. Our athletes have had to train through a global pandemic and hit their peak performance for a second time after the Games were understandably delayed by 12 months."

"We’re excited to bring viewers at home coverage of New Zealanders going for gold overseas. We’re proud to partner with Sky to provide a selection of events free-to-air. Together, we bring Tokyo 2020 to the biggest audience possible to truly celebrate our Kiwi competitors."

TVNZ 1’s Coverage

Tokyo 2020 runs from 23 July to 8 August 2021 and TVNZ 1 will overhaul its schedule to follow the action every day of the Games. TVNZ 1’s coverage will commence at lunchtime (12.30pm weekdays, 12pm weekends) and finish at 2am, with a break each evening for 1 NEWS at Six and Seven Sharp. Earlier starts will be accommodated to follow Kiwi triathletes and marathon runners in competition.

TVNZ 1 is primed and ready to show every New Zealand athlete competing. Most of the coverage will be live, but where there is a schedule clash with two or more Kiwi athletes competing at the same time, TVNZ 1 will follow one event live and the others delayed ensuring all Kiwi athletes are featured and celebrated on the country’s biggest TV channel.

During periods where there are no New Zealand athletes competing, TVNZ 1 will turn to select coverage of international events of note (delayed). Replayed and highlights coverage will also feature on 1 where relevant.

Presenting Line-Up

TVNZ’s coverage will be hosted live in studio by a team of experienced sports presenters. Toni Street will welcome viewers to TVNZ 1 each day, with a family-focused afternoon broadcast. Scotty Stevenson will then take over for the evening’s proceedings. Joining them will be former track and field Olympian, Sarah Cowley Ross, who will bring her unique understanding and experience of competition at the highest level to the presenting line-up.

Well-known Kiwi athletes from a wide range of sporting disciplines will join our presenters to provide analysis for viewers at home, as well as a chance to tell their personal stories. The 1 NEWS team on the ground in Tokyo will offer a first-hand account of how the New Zealand Team are performing on the world stage and how the Games are progressing through challenging Covid times.

The studio set up will also feature augmented reality graphics to offer viewers detailed information profiling our athletes and dissecting their performance for an immersive storytelling edge.

1 NEWS Coverage

1 NEWS will send a small team to report live from Tokyo. Travelling to Japan are Kimberlee Downs, Chris Chang, Guy Heveldt and Rapaera Tawhai alongside three camera operators.

A substantial health and safety plan is in place to ensure our reporters will be able to undertake their duties securely without impacting the Japanese people and athletes from around the world. This plan has been made in conjunction with the International Olympic Committee much like other international broadcasters.