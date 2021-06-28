Radio Hauraki double downs on its commitment to music - NZME

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 10:30

Radio Hauraki double downs on its commitment to music that rocks announcing a new line-up of daytime hosts and shows.

Due to popular demand from Hauraki fans, "The Friday BIG Show" featuring Jason Hoyte and Mike Minogue has earnt its stripes and will take the mantle of Radio Hauraki’s new Drive Show.

"Jason and Mike have absolutely nailed the Friday night Drive slot delivering everything Radio Hauraki stands for - radio that’s smart, funny and irreverent and it makes sense to extend this to five days a week" said New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) Chief Content Officer Mike McClung.

"The Friday BIG Show" on Drive will stay true to its sports leaning with special guests, match previews and sport posturing that refuses to take itself too seriously, while Mondays to Thursdays will be more of Hauraki’s finest radio playing music that rocks.

In another change to its daytime line-up, Radio Hauraki’s listeners will welcome back long time Radio Hauraki host Angelina Grey who’ll host weekday afternoon shows complementing Radio Hauraki’s morning host Tracey Donaldson.

"Tracey and Angelina are two of the very best in the business and the amazing connection Radio Hauraki’s hosts have with the music we play is one of the many reasons Hauraki’s fans stay loyal," says Radio Hauraki Content Director Mike Lane.

Grey’s return to Radio Hauraki sees current day time host and Radio Hauraki Music Director Greg Prebble move to focus on his music director role and weekend hosting.

NZME’s Chief Radio and Commercial Officer Wendy Palmer said the changes will provide even more opportunities for commercial partners to engage with Radio Hauraki’s loyal and ever-expanding fan base.

"Radio Hauraki’s laser focus on its audience means its content and promotional teams can deliver commercial partners the sharpest client focussed integrations. The ‘Hauraki BIG Show’, will be another happy hunting ground for advertisers targeting that notoriously hard to reach male demo," said Palmer.

Breakfast: "The Matt and Jerry Show" with Matt Heath and Jeremy Wells

Mornings: Tracey Donaldson

Afternoons: Angelina Grey

Drive: "The Hauraki BIG Show" with Jason Hoyte and Mike Minogue (from July 12th)

Nights: Chris Key