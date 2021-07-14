Wellington produced short film to screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Wednesday, 14 July, 2021 - 01:38

Wellington NZ based Clarative Media confirm being successful in getting their short film ‘The Haka’ screened at the highly regarded 2021 Cannes Cinema Des Antipodes Cinephiles being held from 6 to 17 July and Saint Tropez Antipodes Film Festivals 13 to 17 October 2021.

Based on the classic ‘Football at Christmas’ World War One story, the 15-minute film THE HAKA is directed by Isaac Lee, written by April Phillips and Isaac Lee, with cinematography by Matt Sharp. Maori soldiers fighting in World War I in 1914 receive Christmas gifts from home. When a ceasefire is agreed upon between the warring parties, the Germans want to play a game of football. The Maori want to play rugby. In order to keep the peace, the officers order the Maori soldiers to play football. In order to save their face and keep their honour, the Maori soldiers agree on the condition that they are allowed to perform a Haka before the game. The commanding officer reluctantly agrees because he fears that the Germans will consider this a threat and resume fighting. Will the Maori save their face and will the peace hold?

The all-Wellington production extended to the set, built in a paddock on Isaac Lee’s Akatarawa Valley farm.

Mr Isaac Lee said, "We’re delighted to win selection to these two prestigious film festivals. The team were particularly pleased with Bernard Bories, the President of the Cinema des Antipodes stating: "THE HAKA is a beautiful film on a terrible war which caused millions of deaths. But this film, with humour and sensitivity, gives us faith and hope in humanity. It is a film that we have to share to remember that there were wars, but also that they can be avoided if we share our mutual cultures. I am very happy to be able to share it with the French audience." A Link to Cannes website selection can be viewed here. THE HAKA was released online on Anzac Day, 25 April 2021 and can be viewed here.